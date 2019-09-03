Oppo Reno2 5G with periscope zoom lens surfaces on TENAA

It seems like Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is currently preparing to launch a successor to its Oppo Reno 10x Zoom. Given that the smartphone maker did not launch the successor to the device with the Reno 2 devices last week. It is possible that the company may launch the successor in a separate event in the coming weeks. According to the information online, the successor or at least one of the variants is likely to sport 5G connectivity. The rumored Oppo Reno2 5G will also sport the periscope zoom lens to provide an impressive zoom focal length.

Oppo Reno2 5G details

According to a listing by Slash Leaks, the rumored Oppo Reno2 5G was just spotted on Chinese certification website TENAA. As previously noted, TENAA certification means that the smartphone maker is gearing up for the official launch. This upcoming smartphone is likely to be the true successor to the Reno 10X Zoom in the Oppo Reno2 series. The listing confirmed that the device will come with 5G connectivity out of the box. For some context, Oppo also launched a 5G version of the original smartphone with Qualcomm X50 5G modem. It is unclear if the company will launch a 4G and a 5G variant for the device.

According to the listing, the device is likely to feature a quad-camera setup on the back. Here, the third sensor from the top is likely to be the periscope-powered camera. The design of the smartphone is similar to the rest of the Reno2 devices that launched last week. Taking an educated guess about the camera setup, it is likely that the smartphone may feature a dedicated depth sensor. This is because the company has not added a macro camera sensor in any of the past devices.

The screenshots also indicate that the device may feature a screen larger than 6.6-inch in size. It is likely to feature a 3,930mAh battery along with a possible 90Hz screen and 50W Super VOOC charging. Beyond the design and select specifications, we are not aware of any more information from the TENAA listing.

