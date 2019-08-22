Oppo Reno2 video stabilization teased; India launch on August 28

Oppo will launch its all new Reno2 series in India on August 28. The company has already confirmed major key specifications for the upcoming device, but hasn’t mentioned which Oppo Reno2 model will carry these internals. Rumors suggest that Oppo might launch three new smartphones in the new Reno2 series, dubbed the Oppo Reno2, Oppo Reno2Z, and the Oppo Reno2F.

Now ahead of the official launch in India, Oppo’s VP Shen Yiren has teased away the video stabilization feature for the Reno2. Shen shared the video on Weibo (via GizmoChina) noting that “it was filmed without any stabilizer assistive devices.” Oppo has already confirmed that the device will carry quad-camera setup with 20x zoom.

Yesterday, in a press note, the company confirmed that the Reno2 will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Processor, VOOC 3.0 flash charge technology and more. The front of the phone will remain similar to original Oppo Reno. It is confirmed to feature a 6.55-inch full screen borderless AMOLED Panoramic screen with 20:9 aspect ratio, and 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Reno2 will come equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection and will have an in-display fingerprint unlock 3.0.

The back of the phone will boast of a 3D curved glass with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is confirmed to come in two colors options of ‘Ocean Blue’ and ‘Luminous Black’. Oppo says that both the colors will be inspired from the mesmerizing beauty of nature and the concept of Twilight Mist.

Along with the Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor, Oppo has said that the phone will come paired with 8GB RAM along with 256GB storage. It also said that the company is focused towards creating a smooth gaming experience for all the consumers. Hence, Oppo Reno2 will have the newly upgraded Game Boost 3.0 which adds Frame Boost and Touch Boost. Additionally, the True HDR10 Gaming support will allow maximum display resolution. It will also have a 4,000mAh battery supported with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 with Type-C charging.

Features Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Oppo Reno Price 39990 32990 Chipset Snapdragon 855 SoC Snapdragon 710 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.6-inch full HD+ 6.4-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 48MP + 8MP +13MP 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 4,065mAh 3,765mAh

