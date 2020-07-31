The new Oppo Reno4 Pro smartphone was just launched in India at an online launch event. The variant of the smartphone launched in India differs slightly from the variant that is available internationally. The smartphone has been priced at Rs 34,990 in India and will be available from August 5. It comes in two colors, the Starry Night and Silky White and has one variant with 8GB RAM and 128BG storage. It will be available on both offline and online stores. There’s a 10 percent cashback offer from select banks and options for Oppo Care plus, Oppo Upgrade and No Cost EMI. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 Pro India prices leaked ahead of launch; could feature Snapdragon 720G

At this price, Oppo Reno 4 Pro will compete with the Vivo X50, Samsung Galaxy A71 and few other brands. True to the leak the Chinese company has changed the processor for the Indian variant of the Reno 4 Pro. So, instead of the Snapdragon 765G which powers the original model, Indians will get it with Snapdragon 720G. The Indian variant also does not feature the HDR10+ feature for the display which is available for the Chinese variant.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro specifications

The Reno 4 Pro smartphone has a 6.56-inch Full HD Plus AMOLED display, which has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Also, this smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. It has one variant and that features 8GB RAM and 128BG storage. At the same time, this smartphone works on the Color OS 7.2 operating system based on Android 10.

Talking about the camera, users have got a quad rear camera setup in it, which includes a 48 megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, 12 megapixel ultra wide angle lens and 13 megapixel telephoto lens (support 5 x hybrid zoom and 20 x digital zoom). For clicking selfies, a 32 megapixels front camera is given in Oppo Reno 4 Pro. The company has given features like Wi-Fi, 5G network, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS and USB port Type-C in this smartphone.

Apart from this, users have got 4,000mAh battery with 65WSuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology in this device. There are sensors in Oppo Reno 4 Pro which includes Geomagnetic induction, proximity light sensor, ambient light sensor, acceleration sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and support step counting function.

