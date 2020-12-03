Oppo Reno5 series launch date confirmed: What we know

Oppo has officially teased the launch date of its upcoming Reno5 series. The company took to the Chinese microblogging site, Weibo, to reveal the December 10 launch date. While the smartphone manufacturer didn’t mention the name of the upcoming Oppo smartphone, rumours hint that it should be the Oppo Reno5 series. The Weibo post by the company noted that the Oppo “Star Diamond Rejuvenation series” will debut on the slated date. Also Read - Oppo, Xiaomi exceed Samsung with better after-sales service, says Counterpoint study

Rumours suggest that there will be three models under the oppo Reno5 series including the Oppo Reno 5, Oppo Reno 5 Pro, and Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus. Ahead of the launch, alleged images of the upcoming Oppo Reno 5 have been leaked and revealed a quad rear camera setup.

What leaked images suggest

Tipster Digital Chat Station shared an image of the three rumoured Oppo Reno 5 smartphones showing the front panel design. Among the three phones, two can be seen with a curved display while the third has a flat display. It is assumed that the Oppo Reno5 Pro and Pro Plus could come with a curved display while the base Reno 5 may sport a flat display. The images reveal the entire Oppo Reno5 series with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera and thick chin.

Another tipster Sanyi Life shared an image of the back of Oppo Reno 5 on Weibo with a few key specifications. In the image, the smartphone can be seen with four cameras at the back, Reno Glow branding on the back panel. The post also revealed that the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor and support 65W fast charging technology.

Oppo Reno5 series expected specs

Ahead of the launch almost the full specifications of the Oppo Reno5 have been revealed. As per rumours the smartphone will come packed with a 6.43-inch full-HD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. On the camera front, it could sport a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. The phone could be backed by a 4,300mAh battery with 65W charging support.

In comparison, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro will be an upgraded version. Rumours suggest that the smartphone could include a 6.55-inch display, a 4,350mAh battery and will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus is also expected to feature the same display size as the Pro model. The Pro Plus is said to include a quad rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor, a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor, and a 2-megapixel quaternary sensor. It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and be backed by a 4,500mAh battery.

What about the price?