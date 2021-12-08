Oppo Reno7 Pro League of Legends edition launched: Check specs, price inside

Oppo launched the Oppo Reno7 Pro smartphone in China earlier this month. Now, days later, the company has launched a special version of the smartphone in the country. The Oppo Reno7 Pro League of Legends edition smartphone has been launched in collaboration with Riot Games. It will go on sale in China starting December 10 at a price of 3,999 Yuan or Rs 47,473 approximately. Also Read - Vivo could soon launch rollable smartphone similar to Oppo Find X 2021

Coming to the details, the newly launched Oppo Reno7 Pro League of Legends edition comes with plenty of visual changes compared to the standard Reno7 Pro smartphone. The list includes a paint job and colour changing accents. The Oppo Reno7 Pro League of Legends edition has been inspired by the League of Legends character Jinx. It comes in the colours that resemble the character. The phone has a dual-tone matte finish at the back with shades of Blue and Black. The rear camera module, along with a colour change, gets an LED that doubles up as the notification light. In addition to that, it has colour-shifting accents around the frame that light up in Pink and Blue colours. It also has League of Legends branding on the sides.

The Oppo Reno7 Pro League of Legends edition smartphone ships inside a special box that contains goodies from the game. You get a Jinz-inspired smartphone cover along with a special 65W charger, a couple of lanyards and a bunch of stickers inside the box.

Oppo Reno7 Pro League of Legends edition specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Oppo Reno7 Pro League of Legends edition smartphone gets the same specifications as the standard Oppo Reno7 Pro smartphone. This means that you get a 6.5-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. On the inside, you get MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max 5G SoC that is coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space and a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging technology. On the camera front, you get a 50MP primary camera at the back and a 32MP selfie camera.