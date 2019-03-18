Oppo Reno’s display will have 91.3% screen-to-body ratio, company VP says

Oppo’s VP has shared one more detail about the upcoming Reno flagship smartphone ahead of the April 10 launch. The Chinese company has already confirmed about the 10x zoom camera, and now Shen Yiren on Weibo revealed that the Reno will have a screen-to-body ratio of 91.3 percent.

Previously, Yiren had confirmed that the triple camera setup for Oppo Reno flagship. In a different report, SlashLeaks suggested that Oppo Reno smartphone will feature a full-HD OLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

If the leaks are to be believed, Oppo will use Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 SoC with 8GB of RAM, and 128GB storage for the Reno smartphone. The Oppo Reno was recently spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification site. It confirmed that the smartphone will be arriving with a full HD+ 6.4-inch display, and a triple camera module. It is said to include a 16-megapixel front-facing camera as well.

We have seen a couple of camera samples claiming to be the shots clicked by Oppo Reno. These images featured an overlay to highlight the tenfold zooming capabilities of the smartphone. Also, Oppo VP too shared two camera samples to showcase the low-light photography performance of the smartphone.

Watch Video : Oppo Find X First Look

The handset is expected to arrive with 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor at the back. There is a possibility that the Oppo might launch two variants of the Reno – one with Snapdragon 855, and the other with a Snapdragon 710 chipset. Both are said to run Oppo’s latest ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie. The smartphone is scheduled to go official on April 10 at an event in China.