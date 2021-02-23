Oppo reveals 125W charging, Flash Initiative, Omni 5G at MWC Shanghai

The MWC Shanghai has begun and Oppo has already revealed a couple of ambitious technologies to the media. There’s no new smartphone unveiling but the announcements are mostly about related smartphone technologies. The company unveiled its fastest charging solution along with a couple of charging accessories. Additionally, Oppo wants third parties to use its charging solutions in the IoT space with the Flash Initiative program. Also Read - Want ANC in your wireless earbuds? Here is our list of affordable yet good options

The Flash Initiative will allow companies like Anker, Volkswagen, and NXP Semiconductors to use Oppo’s fast charging solution. Along with the charging technologies, Oppo also announced 5G tech products. Additionally, the company also showcased its Oppo X 2021 concept smartphone with a rollable display. Also Read - Oppo's upcoming smartphone might feature a sliding selfie camera

Oppo unveils 125W fast charging solution

The 125W fast charging solution is the fastest of its kind from Oppo. The technology is claimed to charge a 4000mAh battery from 1 to 100 percent in under 20 minutes. Oppo confirms that the charging is safe, with several safety systems built in to prevent any mishaps. Also Read - Oppo Enco W31 TWS earbuds at Rs 2,999 on Amazon: Should you buy it or skip it?

Alongside the 125W system, Oppo also showcased its 65W AirVOOC fast wireless charging solution. This one promises to fill up a 4000mAh battery in under 30 minutes. Oppo also revealed a 50W miniVOOC fast charger that can charge laptops and tablets along with smartphones.

Oppo Flash Initiative

The Flash Initiative is Oppo’s attempt at working with partners to make its VOOC Flash charging more accessible. Oppo has partnered with Anker, FAW-Volkswagen, and NXP Semiconductors for now. While no new products have been confirmed to feature the fast charging solutions, Oppo in its official release has given us hints. Anker could use it for its power banks and vacuum cleaners. Volkswagen cars in China will be featuring fast charging solutions on the move.

NXP will implement several OPPO patents to support VOOC flash charging across its printed circuit board assemblies, meaning that flash charging could be more easily integrated into more automotive applications, public spaces, and industrial settings.

Other Oppo products unveiled

The Oppo Omni 5G Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) is basically a 5G router for homes. The device requires one to insert a 5G SIM card, which eventually lets you share that connection over a Wi-Fi network to other devices.

Additionally, the Oppo X 2021 was demonstrated at the event with its rollable display. This concept phone uses a flexible display to offer a display experience ranging between 6.7-inches to 7.4-inches. This allows for a display with no crease and no hinges.