Oppo reveals ColorsOS 12 rollout timeline: Check if your smartphone will get the update

In October, Oppo announced its Android 12-based operating system ColorOS 12 for global users. The tech giant introduced the new operating system intending to provide its users an all-new inclusive UI, smoother performance, and rich features that help boost everyday productivity.

Oppo has updated the beta version of ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 from November 17. The company has shared a new timeline for beta and stable release dates. In addition, the company has also unveiled the list of devices and regions that will get the update.

The tech giant has unveiled the names of the smartphones that will get the latest beta update, including Reno5 F, Reno4, Reno4 F, F19 Pro, and F17 Pro phones, in February. However, Reno5 Lite, Reno4 Pro 5G, Reno4 Z 5G, Reno4 Lite, A94, A93, and A53s 5G will get Color OS 12 beta in March.

Based on the new announcements, Android 12 beta ColorOS 12 will start rolling out to other countries, including Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Portugal, Span, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom, for their Find X3 Pro phones. The Find X3 Neo 5G will get the update in France on January 17. Additionally, the Oppo A73 will get the latest update on January 20 in Italy and Spain.

The official version rolls out timeline also includes other devices, including the Find X3 Pro 5G, Find X2 Pro, Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition, Find X2, Reno6 Pro, Reno6 Pro Diwali Edition, Reno6 5G, and Reno5 Pro 5G. The Reno 5G will update on January 17 in Hong Kong SAR and China. However, Reno 6Z 5G will get the update in Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the UAE.

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G will update on January 18 in India and Thailand, Reno5 Pro in Pakistan, Reno5 Z 5G in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and Oppo F19 Pro Plus in India.

Oppo A73 will update from January 20 in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.