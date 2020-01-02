Oppo TV: Oppo rumored to launch first Smart TV

Oppo is one of the tech companies that is completely open to exploring new ventures. The company recently announced its interest in developing IoT based services. Further, the brand also launched the Oppo Enco Free earbuds in the TWS audio segment. Now according to hardware.cnmo (via GizmoChina), Oppo is rumored to soon launch a new smart TV called the Oppo TV.

Smart TVs allow you to not just watch cable or set-top box-based content but a lot more. These devices, running on their own version of the Android operating system are capable of surfing the web. Further, they can also use apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime and more. Voice support adds the support for Google Assistant integration in most of these TVs. Smart TVs have basically turned the ‘idiot box’ into the complete entertainment center. Oppo TV could offer a good choice to existing competitors in the market.

While Oppo has still no official announcement that can support the rumor, the company’s recent endeavors make the Oppo TV rumor more likely to be true. Further, it makes sense that a brand like Oppo would want to venture in a market that has been catching the attention of more and more customers. The demand for smart TVs has been increasing and many brands have been deviating to try their products in the buzzing market. Another smartphone brand, OnePlus too launched two of its own smart TVs last year. Nokia also launched its own TV recently.

Oppo will take on a major Smart TV rival in India

Another Chinese brand Xiaomi recently announced that their Smart TV shipment numbers crossed 10 million units in 2019. This broke the record for Chinese TV sales in one year. Xiaomi is also leading the Indian smart TV market. Further, according to a report from IDC, the brand’s Mi TV holds about 33 percent of the market share in the country. Xiaomi is followed by Samsung India with a share of 14 percent and LG comes third with a share of 13 percent.