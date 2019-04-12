comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo scraps the R-series, will sell Find and Reno series as flagship lineup
News

Oppo scraps the R-series, will sell Find and Reno series as flagship lineup

News

Oppo launched two new smartphones in the Reno series this week. The company launched the Reno and Reno 10X Zoom Edition in China and they are company's new flagship devices.

  • Published: April 12, 2019 12:32 PM IST
Oppo Reno Series Main

Samsung recently decided to clean up its product lineup and merged the Galaxy J-series with the Galaxy A-series. Now, it seems like Oppo has decided to clean up its portfolio as well. After launching the Reno series on April 10, the Chinese smartphone maker has indicated its plans to revamp its flagship product portfolio. Oppo currently offers flagship devices under three series – the R-series, Find series and Reno series. However, the company has confirmed that it will scrap R-series and only the Find series and Reno series will be Oppo’s flagship product lineup.

Shen Yiren, Senior Vice President of Oppo, has confirmed in an interview that the company will no longer the update R-series with new models. Instead, Oppo plans to focus on Reno and Find series, which Yiren says will meet the demands of consumers. It means that the R17 and R17 Pro will be the last devices in the Oppo R series and one see Oppo Reno as an even premium successor to that series. Oppo has launched two models in the Reno series – the Oppo Reno and Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition.

Oppo Reno with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 10X Zoom camera; standard variant with Snapdragon 710 SoC launched: Price, specifications and features

Also Read

Oppo Reno with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 10X Zoom camera; standard variant with Snapdragon 710 SoC launched: Price, specifications and features

Oppo, according to IDC, is the fourth largest smartphone brand globally with a market share of 7.8 percent. But the company is increasingly under pressure from rivals mainly Huawei and Xiaomi. With the new Reno series, Oppo is trying to prove itself as a technology leader in the smartphone market and the new Reno 10X Zoom Edition is only the second smartphone after Huawei P30 Pro to offer 10x lossless zoom.

The standard edition of Oppo Reno features a 6.4-inch display while the Zoom Edition has a larger 6.65-inch display. The standard model is powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC while the Zoom Edition is powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC and also supports 5G connectivity. The standard model comes with a 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup while the Zoom Edition comes with a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle camera and a periscope-style 13-megapixel camera for 5x optical zoom and 10x lossless zoom.

Watch: Vivo Apex First Look

Both the phones comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage and an 8GB RAM variant with 256GB storage. They also have a unique motorized 16-megapixel pop-up camera that looks very much like that of a shark fin. The standard Reno packs a 3,765mAh battery while the 10X Zoom Edition offers a larger 4,065mAh battery.

  • Published Date: April 12, 2019 12:32 PM IST

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 update scheduled to come with 'Darkest Night mode, ghouls and toxic gas
Gaming
PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 update scheduled to come with 'Darkest Night mode, ghouls and toxic gas
Oppo scraps the R-series, will sell Find and Reno series as flagship lineup

News

Oppo scraps the R-series, will sell Find and Reno series as flagship lineup

Huawei MateBook E 2019 with Snapdragon 850 SoC, Windows 10 launched

News

Huawei MateBook E 2019 with Snapdragon 850 SoC, Windows 10 launched

New driver update brings Ray-Tracing technology support to Nvidia GTX GPUs

Gaming

New driver update brings Ray-Tracing technology support to Nvidia GTX GPUs

Realme Yo! Days sale: Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro available at discount on last day

Deals

Realme Yo! Days sale: Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro available at discount on last day

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Vivo V15 Review

Oppo scraps the R-series, will sell Find and Reno series as flagship lineup

Huawei MateBook E 2019 with Snapdragon 850 SoC, Windows 10 launched

Realme Yo! Days sale: Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro available at discount on last day

New HTC smartphone visits Geekbench with Snapdragon 710, 6GB RAM

Android will soon support 'Smart Forwarding' to allow call forwarding between SIMs

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo scraps the R-series, will sell Find and Reno series as flagship lineup

News

Oppo scraps the R-series, will sell Find and Reno series as flagship lineup
Best smartphones above Rs 40,000 to buy in April 2019

News

Best smartphones above Rs 40,000 to buy in April 2019
Oppo Reno with Snapdragon 855 visits AnTuTu

News

Oppo Reno with Snapdragon 855 visits AnTuTu
Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale: A look at top deals and offers

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale: A look at top deals and offers
Oppo Reno with Snapdragon 855, 10X Zoom camera announced

News

Oppo Reno with Snapdragon 855, 10X Zoom camera announced

हिंदी समाचार

नेपाल में PUBG हुआ बैन, बच्चों पर पड़ रहा था बुरा असर

15 हजार से कम कीमत में ये पांच स्मार्टफोन खीचेंगे आपकी बेहतरीन सेल्फी

Infinix Smartphones सेल: Smart 2 और HOTS3X स्मार्टफोन मिल रहे हैं सस्ते दाम पर

रिलायंस जियो और Vivo मिलकर दे रहे हैं 10 हजार रुपये तक के फायदे, जानें क्या है ऑफर

Realme Yo! Days सेल का आज आखिरी दिन, 1 रुपये में बैकपैक और सस्ते दाम में स्मार्टफोन खरीदने का मौका

News

Oppo scraps the R-series, will sell Find and Reno series as flagship lineup
News
Oppo scraps the R-series, will sell Find and Reno series as flagship lineup
Huawei MateBook E 2019 with Snapdragon 850 SoC, Windows 10 launched

News

Huawei MateBook E 2019 with Snapdragon 850 SoC, Windows 10 launched
Realme Yo! Days sale: Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro available at discount on last day

Deals

Realme Yo! Days sale: Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro available at discount on last day
New HTC smartphone visits Geekbench with Snapdragon 710, 6GB RAM

News

New HTC smartphone visits Geekbench with Snapdragon 710, 6GB RAM
Android will soon support 'Smart Forwarding' to allow call forwarding between SIMs

News

Android will soon support 'Smart Forwarding' to allow call forwarding between SIMs