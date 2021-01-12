The Oppo Enco X TWS headphones will be launched in India on 18 January.

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Tuesday, January 18, announced that it will be launching its Enco X true wireless noise-cancelling earphones along with the Reno5 Pro smartphone in India on January 18.

There has been a lot of buzz about 's new TWS earbuds in the market not to mention that many are looking forward to the new Oppo Reno 5 series.

Oppo Enco X design

In terms of the design, the Enco X will be using a dual microphone form factor where the earphones will provide active noise cancellation bundled with multiple modes. Also Read - Oppo Reno 5 4G with 44MP selfie camera announced: Price, features, specs

This will allow users to customize the sound as per their preferences and let them choose the strength of noise reduction to better fit their daily listening needs.

The Enco X is touted to come with four different settings: max noise cancellation, noise cancellation, transparency mode and noise cancellation off.

What to expect in terms of sound

With these settings, users will be able to block all of the ambient noise and subsequently give them an immersive audio experience. Each mode gives its users the freedom to adapt to different scenarios and still have a crystal-clear audio experience. We will get to know more about the product after it is launched in India.

“The OPPO Enco X True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones will be launched along with the videography expert OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G that will feature the industry-first process, Reno Glow – a unique AG glass process designed by OPPO to deliver a glittery visual effect with a matte finish,” the company said in a statement.

The Reno 5 series is expected to be powered by flagship specifications and premium hardware while the OPPO Enco X True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones will be equipped with OPPO’s DBEE 3.0 Sound System and LHDC (low latency and high-definition audio codec) wireless transmission.

With this technology, users get access to distinct and detailed levels of sound in any given scenario ensuring an ultimate personal listening experience.

