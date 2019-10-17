Oppo flagship smartphone to launch in Barcelona in February 2020

Oppo has just confirmed that it is planning to launch its next flagship smartphone during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020. This information comes right after the company launched its Reno 2 lineup in Europe. The Europe launch of the series took place months after the Asia launch. As part of the information, the company revealed that the Barcelona launch is part of its strategy to focus on Europe. The company went on to admit that not using Europe as a launchpad for new devices was an early mistake.

Oppo flagship details

Oppo Western Europe president Maggie Xue revealed these bits of information in an interview with CNET. Digging deeper, the company confirmed that it will launch its next flagship smartphone in Europe during MWC 2020. Xue also stated that Oppo is present in Europe in the long run. The company is planning to take on the competition with its upcoming flagship smartphone including Apple, and Samsung. The company has also inked long-term sponsorship deals with Wimbledon tennis championships and French Open.

In addition, the company has also finalized partnerships with O2 and EE in the UK. The company plans to become the dominating force in the European smartphone industry. It also aspires to be the “most loved brand by the customer” in Europe. The company is hoping to leverage its leadership in the 5G technology to pull itself up. It went on to compare the growth that Oppo achieved along with Huawei in Asia and Europe. In addition, Oppo also does not come with any of the controversy and suspicion that is attached with Huawei.

The company also revealed that it has been working on its foldable smartphone for two years now. However, the device maker does not know the launch date for the device. Oppo claims that it will wait for the foldable smartphone technology to stabilize at an acceptable price-point.

