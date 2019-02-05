comscore
Oppo signs MoU with Telangana to help startups grow

With the new MoU, Oppo will provide technical expertise and mentoring support to start-ups.

  • Published: February 5, 2019 5:40 PM IST
Chinese smartphone player Oppo on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government to support and develop the startup ecosystem in the state. As part of the agreement, Oppo would provide technical expertise and mentoring support to startups helping the government create a supportive startup ecosystem for working in camera and image processing, battery, networks (5G), system performance, payments, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and gaming, the company said in a statement.

“Through this partnership with the government of Telangana, which has shown positive intent in fostering a conducive ecosystem of entrepreneurship in the state, we hope to encourage and co-develop innovative solutions that will transform the smartphone industry across the country,” said Tasleem Arif, Vice President, Research and Development Head, Oppo India.

The company would also provide market access to chosen startups by Alpha/Beta testing their offerings with the “Oppo Color Operating System (OS)” community and helping them with feedbacks.

The startups would be selected on the basis of the the solutions they provide towards key problems faced by Indian mobile users, with the intention of using their idea, application, technology or service to help enhance consumer experience.

“Oppo aims to play an active role in mobilising the untapped potential of Indians entrepreneurs and support them in their journey towards developing and growing their respective startups,” the company noted.

