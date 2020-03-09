Oppo smart TV lineup to launch in Q2 2020: Everything we know so far

Oppo recently launched its latest Find X2 series phones and its first smartwatch. The Chinese brand also recently launched its Oppo Enco Free TWS earbuds in India. Now, the company is expected to launch a smart TV. While the exact launch date of the Oppo smart TV is still under wraps, Oppo VP Liu Bo has revealed the TV will launch in the second half of 2020.

The company’s VP says Oppo’s vision regarding IoT is to create a multi-terminal, cross-scenario smart life. The company reportedly wants to launch a bunch of products under the Oppo brand in the connected devices category. The details regarding Oppo’s upcoming smart TV are currently scarce. The television will be seen competing against Xiaomi, OnePlus, Motorola, and Nokia TVs.

Unlike Xiaomi, the other brands are also new to the smart TV market, and they launched their first smart TVs last year. The demand for smart TVs has been increasing and many brands have been deviating to try their products in the buzzing market. Smart TVs allow you to not just watch cable or set-top box-based content but a lot more. These devices, running on their own version of the Android operating system are capable of surfing the web.

Further, they can also use apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime and more. Voice support adds the support for Google Assistant integration in most of these TVs. Smart TVs have basically turned the ‘idiot box’ into the complete entertainment center. Oppo TV could offer a good choice to existing competitors in the market. A few weeks back, Xiaomi recently announced that their Smart TV shipment numbers crossed 10 million units in 2019. This broke the record for Chinese TV sales in one year. Xiaomi is also leading the Indian smart TV market.