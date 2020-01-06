comscore Oppo smartphone may come with a side pop-up camera | BGR India
  Oppo smartphone to come with a pop-up camera on the side; patent hints
Oppo smartphone to come with a pop-up camera on the side; patent hints

Oppo is working on the successor to the Find X. In the meantime, a new report has surfaced online indicating a different pop-up camera design. A recent report revealed that Oppo has patented a new design with the pop-up camera.

  • Published: January 6, 2020 7:53 PM IST
Oppo smartphone side pop-up camera

Image credit: Tiger Mobiles

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is continuously working on a number of new smartphone designs. The company is known for creating one of the notable smartphones with a motorized pop-up camera called Find X. As per past reports, Oppo is working on the successor to the Find X. In the meantime, a new report has surfaced online indicating a different pop-up camera design. This recent report revealed that Oppo has patented a new design with the pop-up camera. However, this time, the pop-up camera will be on the side of the smartphone. This just seems to be an experimental take on the optimal position of the pop-up camera.

Oppo pop-up camera on the side details

According to a report from Tiger Mobiles, Oppo has patented this new design with China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA). It is worth noting that different smartphone makers are currently working on multiple ways to combat the notch. These designs include notches, punch holes, pop-up cameras, rotating cameras, and even under-display cameras. It is possible that the smartphone maker just patented the design to have the right to make such a smartphone. Oppo has not shared any details regarding the design or if it is working on such a smartphone. It seems to sport a single camera pop-up camera on the front along with rear dual camera setup.

Watch: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

The side pop-up camera seems to align with the rear dual camera setup on the top right side. As part of the design, the camera sits in line with the back when not in use. The rear camera setup also features an LED flash unit. The right side of the smartphone also shows the power button of the device. Moving to the left, we see the volume rocker and the SIM slot.

Oppo Find X2 teased online; likely to launch soon

Also Read

Oppo Find X2 teased online; likely to launch soon

Designs also show-case a Type-C port at the bottom along with a 3.5mm audio socket. It is likely that Oppo may not launch such a smartphone in the market. A number of times, we have seen device makers patent some concept and never release any consumer version.

  • Published Date: January 6, 2020 7:53 PM IST

