Oppo smartphones to finally get an App drawer via ColorOS 6 update

Oppo and Realme phone's use ColorOS overlay on top of Android OS.

  • Published: February 8, 2019 9:30 AM IST
Oppo’s upcoming UI upgrade (ColorOS 6.0) will also get an option to enable the app drawer. The Chinese company never gave this option in its UI launcher before, but now its confirmed to come in the next upgrade. On Realme‘s official forum, the former subsidiary to Oppo mentioned that ColorOS 6 will bring the option to enable app drawer. Users will be able to do that from phone’s Settings. It appears that by default, app drawer will not be enabled.

Oppo and Realme phone’s use ColorOS overlay on top of Android OS. The custom UI might soon see an upgrade considering Oppo had unveiled the ColorOS 6 last year in November. While detailing the new features, Oppo mentioned that ColorOS 6.0 will bring four fundamental changes.

First, there will be a significant change in the UX of the interface. Oppo has introduced a new gradient color background for the interface to go with the physical gradient backs that have become the trend these days. There’s also a new text font called Oppo Sans, which was developed by a local designer named Hanyi. The Chinese company says that the new text helps in minimizing visual fatigue, and improves reader efficiency.

ColorOS 6 is primarily designed to give a border-less look and feel. Although this means the interface will be more pleasing on handsets like the Oppo Find X, it will also be making its way to other devices. The icons, animations too will be changed and text will be rearranged on various elements across the system.

Watch: Oppo Find X First Look

Even Realme CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed that he will bring ColorOS 6 to Realme devices soon. In a tweet, Sheth announced that ColorOS 6 will come to Realme phones, and it will also bring an option to unlock app drawer.

