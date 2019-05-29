Oppo smartphones in India to get updates from local R&D centre

comscore
Oppo is reportedly planning to offer operating systems update on devices sold in India from its Hyderabad research and development (R&D) centre.

  • Published: May 29, 2019 10:31 AM IST
Oppo Reno 1.1

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo Mobile has plans to provide operating systems update on devices sold in India from its Hyderabad research and development (R&D) centre, a senior company official said Tuesday. “The main expectation of India R&D is to deep dive into Indian requirement and understand Indian customers. We are getting a lot of feedback from consumer on OS upgrade. We are coming with OS update for all the existing models. Soon, we will do Android and Color OS update,” Oppo Mobile India Vice-President Tasleem Arif said on sidelines of unveiling Reno series smartphones.

The two models of Reno series smartphones, priced at Rs 49,990 and Rs 39,990 a unit, have a triple rear camera which supports 10 times Hybrid Zoom technology and also enables 60 times digital zoom. Oppo India Chief Executive Officer Charles Wong said Reno series features the world’s first periscope telephoto lens that enables 10 times to zoom feature.

OPPO has also announced the launch of another product – OPPO Reno at Rs 32,990 without 10 times zoom feature. Wong said all the three Reno series smartphones will go on sale in India from June 7. The India R&D centre has developed a fast charging feature “VOOC 3.0” that has been used in Reno series smartphones.

The company claims that VOOC 3.0 enables 70 percent battery charge from zero in half an hour. “We are in process of filing 10 patents from India R&D centre in the field of artificial intelligence and camera technology. Soon, you will see this number will go up,” Arif said.

  • Published Date: May 29, 2019 10:31 AM IST

