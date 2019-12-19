Oppo Vice President Liu Bo announced that the company will be launching an IoT platform. This will be called the ‘HeyThings IoT’ protocol, and the audio interconnection protocol. Bo also revealed that the brand will be launching its first smartwatch in the first quarter of 2020. The Oppo smartwatch will apparently focus more on health-related services.

Oppo’s IoT protocols explained

Bo mentioned that the brand’s vision is to build a multi-terminal and cross-scenario IoT ecosystem. Further, the company’s IoT platform will focus on four scenarios – personal, family, travel and office. The HeyThings IoT protocol will be able to achieve multi-protocol compatibility, local connectivity, and interconnection between brands. Oppo has also planned to release software development kits, protocol documents and modules. These will aid with faster access to IoT products.

Meanwhile, the HeyThings IoT service platform will focus on product development, service customization, and data operation. All the above-mentioned services will arrive in the first quarter of 2020.

Apart from the IoT protocols, the company plans to unveil something else. The audio interconnection protocol will enable third-party smart headphones to connect with Oppo phones. This device will, however, arrive in June 2020. The audio interconnection protocol will come with quick pairing, power display, and other advancements.

Oppo has been primarily associated with smartphones. The brand’s new venture towards wearables and IoT is something fresh and interesting. The smartwatch market for Android devices has a fair number of options. But there aren’t many products that can stand to compete with the likes of the Apple Watch. Hence, a new Oppo smartwatch is a welcome addition to the segment.

Meanwhile, Oppo does not plan on losing its grip over the smartphone market either. Various Oppo product leaks have been flowing in consistently. The new Oppo A8, the Oppo A91, the Oppo Reno 3 were recently spotted in leaked renders. The Oppo Reno 3 will be the next flagship smartphone for the brand, following the success of the Oppo Reno 2 series.