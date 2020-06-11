comscore Oppo SuperVOOC 3.0 80W fast charging in the works | BGR India
Oppo SuperVOOC 3.0 80W fast charging can charge your phone in 20 mins

Currently, Oppo has a SuperVOOC 2.0 65W fast-charging system in the Oppo Ace 2, Find X2, and Find X2 Pro.

  Published: June 11, 2020 5:50 PM IST
Amidst smartphones battling it out for the largest screens, fastest benchmarks and best camera, a relatively silent battle has been brewing for charging speeds. With a number of brands competing for the fastest charging solutions for their phone, both wired and wireless, charging speeds have gone up remarkably in the last year. One of the brands in the race is Oppo, which now apparently is close to reaching a new milestone. Also Read - Oppo to launch another premium phone with Reno 4 series in India

As per a leakster on Weibo, the Chinese company will be introducing its SuperVOOC 3.0 technology with 80W charging in 2021. Currently, Oppo has a SuperVOOC 2.0 65W fast-charging system in the Oppo Ace 2, Find X2, and Find X2 Pro. The same tech is also used by sub-brand Realme under the SuperDart Flash Charge banner. Also Read - Oppo ColorOS 7.2 gets new set of features: All you need to know

The new 80W fast charging technology, as per rumors, will be able to charge your phone from 0 to 100 percent in about 20 minutes, which is unlike any other speed we have seen commercially available so far. Also Read - Oppo A52 punch-hole display smartphone coming to India 'very soon'

While not confirmed, the phone could also put in a fast wireless charging mechanism to go with the wired charging speeds. The recently launched OnePlus 8 Pro did just that, offering 30W wireless fast charging along with its wired charging capabilities. Oppo too has a 30W wireless charging tech. It was used by the brand on the Oppo Reno Ace 2 available only in China as of now. The new technology will go up against the 100W and 120W fast charging technology being developed at Xiaomi, another Chinese brand.

Oppo Reno 4 to launch another premium phone with Reno 4 series

In other news, Oppo is planning a phone launch spree in the Indian market. The company is going to launch the Find X2 next month, then you’ll be seeing the Reno 4 series as well. But according to a new teaser from the company, they have another premium phone to launch in the country.

Oppo to launch another premium phone with Reno 4 series in India

Oppo to launch another premium phone with Reno 4 series in India

This update was shared by Tasleem Arif, Vice President, Oppo India via this tweet. He said, “Grapevine is rife and quite rightfully so! Rejoice over the successful launch of Oppo Reno 4 Pro, but stay tuned for another premium ‘sensation’ that’ll export you to the world of infinite possibilities!”

