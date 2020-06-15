comscore Oppo SuperVOOC 3.0 may launch with 80W fast charging | BGR India
Oppo SuperVOOC 3.0 may sport 80W fast charging; likely coming in 2021

Once the new fast charging technology is developed, the smartphone maker will likely start using it in its smartphones in 2021. Let’s check out the details regarding the rumored Oppo SuperVOOC 3.0 technology here.

  • Published: June 15, 2020 11:49 AM IST
Oppo-Find-X2-Pro-lamborghini-edition-1

It looks like Chinese smartphone maker Oppo may be working on its next-generation fast charging technology behind the scenes. The company has not confirmed the work or the actual technology but some rumors have already surfaced the internet. For some context, the company already offers 65W fast charging speeds with its current Oppo SuperVOOC 2.0 technology. However, the latest information available indicates that the company is planning to push it to the next level. Once the technology is developed, the smartphone maker will likely start using it in its smartphones in 2021. Let’s check out the details regarding the rumored Oppo SuperVOOC 3.0 technology here. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition launched in Germany

Oppo SuperVOOC 3.0 technology likely coming in 2021; details

According to MySmartPrice, it appears that the smartphone maker plans to bump up the charging speed from 65W to 80W. This will likely push the smartphone maker above some of the current offerings. This fast-charging technology will be able to charge a 4,000mAh battery from 0 to 100 percent in 15 minutes. Oppo needs to combat the amount of heat generated while charging with such a large amount of electricity. In addition, this fast charging solution will impact the life-span of any given battery. Hence, the company needs to solve the problem of shorter battery lifespan. It is also worth noting that SuperVOOC 2.0 is available in a number of smartphones. Also Read - Oppo F9, F9 Pro gets Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update in India

Watch: Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience

Digging deeper, some of the devices to feature SuperVOOC 2.0 include Oppo Find X2 Pro, Find X2 Pro, Reno Ace 2, Find X2, and more. Currently, this technology allows users to charge their device from 0 to 100 in just 30 minutes. Also Read - Oppo to launch another premium phone with Reno 4 series in India

OnePlus 65W charger certified; could launch with next flagship phone

Also Read

OnePlus 65W charger certified; could launch with next flagship phone

Beyond Oppo, Realme has also taken the current technology and added in its recent Realme X50 Pro. Similar to other smartphone companies, Realme has rebranded the technology as the Realme Super Dart charging. Beyond Realme, this technology may make its way to iQOO and OnePlus devices.

Story Timeline

