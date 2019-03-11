comscore
Oppo teases its upcoming 'Reno' smartphone series; to launch on April 10

There are speculations that 'Reno' could be a new series from Oppo with flagship-level smartphones.

  • Published: March 11, 2019 10:14 AM IST
Oppo’s VP, Shen Yiren, last week hinted at an exciting announcement, and that announcement has arrived today. The official shared a new teaser with the message – “Say Hello to Reno!”. The teaser itself reads “I’m Reno” and below it is an Oppo logo. Yiren’s teaser was followed by another one from Oppo’s Weibo account revealing that the official unveiling will take place on April 10. Since the teaser Yiren has replaced his profile image of the Find X with that of the Reno poster suggesting that it will be a big announcement from the company.

For now, neither the company nor the official is revealing anything about the nature of the product. However, there are speculations online that Reno will be a new series of smartphones from Oppo. Recently, Yiren had revealed that the next Oppo flagship device will be revealed in April, and Reno (pronounced Ri-no) just could be that new flagship product. There are other speculations as well hinting at Reno being either a new gaming smartphone series or an entirely new sub-brand.

Without drawing any concrete conclusions, we expect this to be a new series of smartphones from Oppo with flagship-grade technology. Like most Chinese bloggers opine, this handset could rock the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 10x lossless zoom tech, and the much leaked 4,065mAh battery. In related news, Oppo’s subsidiary Realme has also opened its Chinese Weibo account that could mean a launch is imminent.

Oppo Find X

Oppo Find X

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
16MP f/2.0 + 20MP f/2.2
