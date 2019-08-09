comscore Oppo to double smartphone manufacturing in India, plans to export
  Oppo to double smartphone manufacturing in India, plans to export to other markets by 2020
Oppo to double smartphone manufacturing in India, plans to export to other markets by 2020

Oppo now plans to export its devices to South Asia, Middle East and Africa markets from the Greater Noida facility as it becomes fully operational by 2020.

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo on Friday announced the completion of the first phase of its manufacturing facility in Greater Noida with which the company expects to double its manufacturing by 2020 from the current four million smartphones a month. According to the firm, the Greater Noida campus has over 10,000 strong workforce engaged across manufacturing line, quality assurance and product testing and the capacity is expected to cross 15,000 by 2020.

“Our Greater Noida factory is a symbol of Oppo’s strong commitment to India and a shining example of the success of the government’s ‘Make in India’ programme. Currently, we are producing four million smartphones a month and by the end of 2020, we will double our existing capacity,” Sumit Walia, VP, Product and Marketing, said in a statement. “With the increased production and future export plans, we aim to achieve our dream of making India a global export hub for smartphone phones.”

Oppo now plans to export its devices to South Asia, Middle East and Africa markets from the Greater Noida facility as it becomes fully operational by 2020. It is also mulling to increase investment in its R&D centre in Hyderabad, which is the largest outside China. The facility has played a crucial role in the development of Reno – its flagship series.

The company is also looking to diversify its portfolio with a range of Bluetooth headsets, starting with the Indian market. The series will be called ‘Enco’. We saw the trademark for the moniker “Enco” with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) last month, but then it was considered to be a new smartphone series. But as it turns out, Oppo ‘Enco’ range will be of Bluetooth headsets. The company has confirmed that they will launch these headphones in India, but are yet to decide upon the launch date.

With Inputs from IANS

