Oppo to launch a new tablet, TWS earbuds, tablet alongside Find X5 series next week

Oppo is prepping to launch a bunch of products next week. While the Chinese firm previously confirmed the launch of the Find X5 series, Oppo has now teased a set of products including new wireless earbuds, a smartwatch, and a tablet.

Oppo took to Weibo to announce the arrival of three different devices next week. The Oppo Find X5 series global debut is scheduled for February 24. Details about the upcoming Oppo earbuds and smartwatch aren't known yet. However, past rumours have suggested Oppo to introduce the Oppo Pad with Snapdragon 870 SoC, 6GB RAM, Android 11 based ColorOS 12.

While Oppo has been cryptic on its new products, it did confirm a few details around the Oppo Find X5 smartphone series. The new Oppo Find X5 and Find X5 Pro will feature the MariSilicon X imaging neural processing unit (NPU) for photography. The company is hosting an Early Trial event wherein users can get their first hands-on to the new Oppo Find X series before their formal debut.

As for the rest of the specs, a recent Geekbench listing suggested Oppo Find X5 to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED flat display, Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with at least 12GB of RAM, and 256GB native storage. The phone will likely sport two 50-megapixel sensors and a 13-megapixel sensor. For selfies, it might have a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor upfront.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X5 Pro could have a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440×3216 pixels) AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with up to 16GB of RAM, triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast wired, and 50W wireless charging support. The new smartphones from Oppo are tipped to cost around EUR 1,000 (roughly Rs 85,000) for the regular model.