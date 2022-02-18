comscore Oppo to launch a new tablet, TWS earbuds, tablet alongside Find X5 series next week
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo to launch a new tablet, TWS earbuds, tablet alongside Find X5 series next week
News

Oppo to launch a new tablet, TWS earbuds, tablet alongside Find X5 series next week

News

Oppo teases the arrival of a bunch of products; a new tablet, smartwatch, supposed Oppo Pad likely to be showcased on February 24.

Oppo Find X5 series launch February 24

Oppo is prepping to launch a bunch of products next week. While the Chinese firm previously confirmed the launch of the Find X5 series, Oppo has now teased a set of products including new wireless earbuds, a smartwatch, and a tablet. Also Read - Best Dimensity 900 chipset smartphones to buy in February 2022: OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, Oppo Reno 7, & more

Oppo took to Weibo to announce the arrival of three different devices next week. The Oppo Find X5 series global debut is scheduled for February 24. Details about the upcoming Oppo earbuds and smartwatch aren’t known yet. However, past rumours have suggested Oppo to introduce the Oppo Pad with Snapdragon 870 SoC, 6GB RAM, Android 11 based ColorOS 12. Also Read - Oppo Find X5, Find X5 Pro global debut next week, confirmed to get a dedicated MariSilicon X AI chip for photography

While Oppo has been cryptic on its new products, it did confirm a few details around the Oppo Find X5 smartphone series. The new Oppo Find X5 and Find X5 Pro will feature the MariSilicon X imaging neural processing unit (NPU) for photography. The company is hosting an Early Trial event wherein users can get their first hands-on to the new Oppo Find X series before their formal debut. Also Read - MWC 2022: Oppo to launch Find X5 series on February 24

As for the rest of the specs, a recent Geekbench listing suggested Oppo Find X5 to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED flat display, Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with at least 12GB of RAM, and 256GB native storage. The phone will likely sport two 50-megapixel sensors and a 13-megapixel sensor. For selfies, it might have a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor upfront.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X5 Pro could have a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440×3216 pixels) AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with up to 16GB of RAM, triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast wired, and 50W wireless charging support. The new smartphones from Oppo are tipped to cost around EUR 1,000 (roughly Rs 85,000) for the regular model.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 18, 2022 5:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Oppo to launch a new tablet, TWS earbuds, tablet alongside Find X5 series next week
News
Oppo to launch a new tablet, TWS earbuds, tablet alongside Find X5 series next week
Flipkart Cooling Days: 50 percent discounts on Air coolers, Smart AC, Split Inverter AC, and more

Photo Gallery

Flipkart Cooling Days: 50 percent discounts on Air coolers, Smart AC, Split Inverter AC, and more

Flipkart Cooling Days: 50 percent discounts on Air coolers, Smart AC, Split Inverter AC, and more

Photo Gallery

Flipkart Cooling Days: 50 percent discounts on Air coolers, Smart AC, Split Inverter AC, and more

Samsung Galaxy S22 series to go on sale in India on March 11

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series to go on sale in India on March 11

What is all the hype around WiFi 7?

Features

What is all the hype around WiFi 7?

How to recover deleted word document: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to recover deleted word document: Follow these simple steps

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Govt to extend deadline to submit application for making chips under PLI scheme

Oppo to launch a new tablet, TWS earbuds, tablet alongside Find X5 series next week

Flipkart Cooling Days: 50 percent discounts on Air coolers, Smart AC, Split Inverter AC, and more

Flipkart Cooling Days: 50 percent discounts on Air coolers, Smart AC, Split Inverter AC, and more

Samsung Galaxy S22 series to go on sale in India on March 11

What is all the hype around WiFi 7?

Poco M4 Pro 5G first impression: Same interior with dazzling new exterior

Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Which one to pick under Rs 30,000?

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Which budget phone to pick?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo to launch a new tablet, TWS earbuds, tablet alongside Find X5 series next week

News

Oppo to launch a new tablet, TWS earbuds, tablet alongside Find X5 series next week
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G alternatives that you can buy now

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G alternatives that you can buy now
Oppo Find X5, Find X5 Pro global debut next week, confirmed to get dedicated MariSilicon X AI chip for photography

Mobiles

Oppo Find X5, Find X5 Pro global debut next week, confirmed to get dedicated MariSilicon X AI chip for photography
Oppo Find X5 series to launch on February 24 at MWC 2022: Check details

Mobiles

Oppo Find X5 series to launch on February 24 at MWC 2022: Check details
Oppo partners with Hasselblad for Find X5 series cameras

Mobiles

Oppo partners with Hasselblad for Find X5 series cameras

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Max में इमोट समेत मिल रहे कई धमाकेदार रिवॉर्ड, जानें कैसे पाएं

Poco X4 Pro 5G की लाइव इमेज समेत लीक हुए स्पेसिफिकेशन्स, जानें क्या होगा खास

Jio, Vodafone Idea ने बढ़ाए टैरिफ रेट तो यूजर्स चले गए BSNL के पास! TRAI की रिपोर्ट में हुआ खुलासा

Snapchat यूजर्स अब बदल पाएंगे अपना यूजरनेम, जानें कैसे करें इस नए फीचर का यूज

Vivo Y15s भारत में लॉन्च, कम कीमत में मिल रहे शानदार स्पेसिफिकेशन

Latest Videos

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999

News

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999
Android 13 Top 5 Features Seen On Developer Preview | Tap to Transfer | Photo Picker and more

News

Android 13 Top 5 Features Seen On Developer Preview | Tap to Transfer | Photo Picker and more
Google Drive brings new feature to refine search results | Search chips help locate files faster

News

Google Drive brings new feature to refine search results | Search chips help locate files faster
Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Features

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

News

Govt to extend deadline to submit application for making chips under PLI scheme
News
Govt to extend deadline to submit application for making chips under PLI scheme
Oppo to launch a new tablet, TWS earbuds, tablet alongside Find X5 series next week

News

Oppo to launch a new tablet, TWS earbuds, tablet alongside Find X5 series next week
Flipkart Cooling Days: 50 percent discounts on Air coolers, Smart AC, Split Inverter AC, and more

Photo Gallery

Flipkart Cooling Days: 50 percent discounts on Air coolers, Smart AC, Split Inverter AC, and more
Flipkart Cooling Days: 50 percent discounts on Air coolers, Smart AC, Split Inverter AC, and more

Photo Gallery

Flipkart Cooling Days: 50 percent discounts on Air coolers, Smart AC, Split Inverter AC, and more
Samsung Galaxy S22 series to go on sale in India on March 11

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series to go on sale in India on March 11

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers