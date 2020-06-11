comscore Oppo to launch another premium phone with Reno 4 series in India | BGR India
Oppo to launch another premium phone with Reno 4 series in India

The company is going to launch a slew of phones with ColorOS in the country over the next few months.

  • Published: June 11, 2020 3:53 PM IST
Oppo-reno-4-4

Photo: Gizmochina

Oppo is planning a phone launch spree in the Indian market. The company is going to launch the Find X2 next month, then you’ll be seeing the Reno 4 series as well. But according to new teaser from the company, they have another premium phone to launch in the country. Also Read - Oppo ColorOS 7.2 gets new set of features: All you need to know

This update was shared by Tasleem Arif , Vice President, Oppo India via this tweet. He said, “Grapevine is rife and quite rightfully so! Rejoice over the successful launch of Oppo Reno4 Pro, but stay tuned for another premium ‘sensation’ that’ll export you to the world of infinite possibilities!” Also Read - Oppo will also launch a Smart TV, confirms in official roadmap

Without divulging anymore details, the Oppo chief has got people excited. Going by his tweet, it’s possible this unnamed device could make its debut alongside the Reno 4 series itself. And since we still don’t have a launch date for the next Reno series in India, we’d be hoping to hear more from them very soon. Some are speculating it could be the Oppo Ace 2 which launched in April.

Oppo Reno 4 series for India

Few days back, Oppo announced it will bring the Reno 4 series to India with localized features. The Oppo Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro have already been launched in China, and now we wait for its India launch. The newly launched Reno 4 comes in two variants.

The Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro features a 6.43-inch and 6.55-inch AMOLED displays respectively. The panel supports 90Hz refresh rate and full-HD+ resolution. The devices feature narrow bezels and an in-display fingerprint scanner too. There is a punch-hole cutout design. These devices are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile platform. The phone variants come with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB internal storage. The devices ship with Android 10-based latest ColorOS 7.2 version. We’re hoping to hear more about them in the coming weeks.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 11, 2020 3:53 PM IST

