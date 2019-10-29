Oppo to launch Qualcomm-powered dual-mode 5G smartphone soon

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo revealed its plans of launching a dual-mode 5G smartphone by the end of this year. The announcement was made by Henry Tang, the company’s chief 5G Scientist, at the Qualcomm 5G Summit 2019 in Barcelona.

Oppo dual-mode 5G smartphone details

The upcoming smartphone will come with Qualcomm’s dual-mode 5G mobile platform. It will support both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) networks. Representing OPPO at the 5G Summit, Tang shared his insights on the current state of 5G. He also talked about the future products, applications and cutting-edge experiences the next-generation of connectivity will enable.

“The unrelenting efforts from OPPO and other industry peers have paved the way for the rapid adoption of 5G, with users in select countries and regions already becoming early adopters of OPPO’s 5G smartphones,” Tang said in a statement.

“We hope our next-generation dual-mode 5G offerings will deliver a superior experience to more consumers in more markets globally, making 5G readily available to a wider consumer base worldwide,” he added.

As of September 2019, OPPO had filed applications for over 2,500 global patent families and declared more than 1,000 families of 5G Standard Essential Patents to the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI). In addition, the company has submitted more than 3,000 5G standards-related documents to 3GPP, ranking among the top contributors to the international standards organization.

Oppo Reno S India launch

Oppo is preparing to launch another smartphone in its Reno series in India. Called Reno S, the smartphone will join Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme XT as a 64-megapixel camera smartphone. The launch will take place some time in December.

According to 91mobiles, the Reno S will be a premium smartphone that will be priced above Rs 40,000. The premium price tag suggests it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. Apart from the newest processor, the Oppo Reno S is also tipped to support 65W Super VOOC 2.0 fast charging tech.

With inputs from IANS.