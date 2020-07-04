comscore Oppo to launch Reno 4 Pro in India with higher screen refresh rate |
  • Oppo to launch Reno 4 Pro in India with higher screen refresh rate
Oppo to launch Reno 4 Pro in India with higher screen refresh rate

The latest Reno series launched in China few weeks back, and runs on ColorOS 7.2 version based on Android 10.

  • Published: July 4, 2020 2:16 PM IST
Photo: Gizmochina

Oppo has talked about launching a premium phone as part of the Reno series in India very soon. And new reports suggest the brand is looking to improve one of its existing phones to make it better. Oppo is reportedly going to launch the Reno 4 series in the country in few weeks time. And now, we can tell you that Reno 4 Pro is likely to come with higher screen refresh rate, making it part of the premium segment. Also Read - Oppo F15 tipped to get a 4GB RAM variant; launch reportedly set for first week of July

The new details come via tipster Linus Sebastian from Linus Tech Tips YouTube channel. He says while the phone launched with 90Hz refresh rate in China. The global variant of the Reno 4 Pro will get higher refresh rate, most likely 120Hz. Also Read - Oppo Reno 3 Pro price cut in India, adds new 256GB variant

The Reno series from Oppo has managed to grab buyer’s attention with its competitive package, at a reasonable price point. The Reno 10X Zoom comes straight to our minds, with its flagship hardware, refreshing design and innovative camera setup. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch and new features

Oppo Reno 4 Pro specifications

Reno 4 Pro comes with 6.55-inch AMOLED display. Launched in China, the panel supports 90Hz refresh rate and full-HD+ resolution. The device features narrow bezels and an in-display fingerprint scanner too. There is a punch-hole cutout design. Under the hood, the phone is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor. And it will be available with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB internal storage. The device ships with Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2.

The Reno 4 Pro uses a 48-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel secondary lens and a 13-megapixel sensor. The latest Oppo Reno 4 series is expected to launch in India soon. The brand says that the device will launch with more localized features. The brand is yet to reveal the launch date in India. The Oppo Reno 4 series price starts from RMB 3,799, which is roughly Rs 40,500 in India.

  • Published Date: July 4, 2020 2:16 PM IST

