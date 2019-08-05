Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is reportedly set to launch one more smartphone in its new Oppo Reno series around Diwali. According to IANS, industry sources claim that the third Oppo Reno device will first launch in India around Diwali festival, and the company is looking to price close to Rs 40,000.

Another report claims that the new Reno smartphone will be launched by the end of this month for Rs 35,000. This report by TheMobileIndian notes sources familiar with the development plans of Oppo, quoted saying, “The phone is likely to be launched by the end of this month for Rs 35,000.”

It is being speculated that Oppo’s Hyderabad R&D center will produce the next Reno smartphone. But at present, there isn’t much known about the upcoming device. To recall, Reno series is the latest addition by the Chinese company in its portfolio. The lineup at present includes the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom and the Oppo Reno.

The biggest highlight of the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is its periscope style 10X lossless zoom technology in the rear camera. The device packs a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 13-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel shooter. This handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset under the hood.

Watch Video: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

The Reno 10X Zoom bears a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution, and 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel is protected by Gorilla Glass 6, similar to the standard version. It also comes with an optical in-display fingerprint scanner. The Oppo smartphone is backed by a 4,065mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech. The device runs ColorOS 6 out of the box.

Features Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Oppo Reno Price 39990 32990 Chipset Snapdragon 855 SoC Snapdragon 710 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.6-inch full HD+ 6.4-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 48MP + 8MP +13MP 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 4,065mAh 3,765mAh

Story Timeline