comscore Next Oppo Reno smartphone to be launched in India first: Report
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo to launch third smartphone in Reno series, to be launched in India first: Report
News

Oppo to launch third smartphone in Reno series, to be launched in India first: Report

News

It is being speculated that Oppo's Hyderabad R&D center will produce the next Oppo Reno smartphone. But at present, there isn't much known about the upcoming device.

  • Published: August 5, 2019 11:18 AM IST
Oppo Reno (7)

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is reportedly set to launch one more smartphone in its new Oppo Reno series around Diwali. According to IANS, industry sources claim that the third Oppo Reno device will first launch in India around Diwali festival, and the company is looking to price close to Rs 40,000.

Another report claims that the new Reno smartphone will be launched by the end of this month for Rs 35,000. This report by TheMobileIndian notes sources familiar with the development plans of Oppo, quoted saying, “The phone is likely to be launched by the end of this month for Rs 35,000.”

Oppo shows off dual-curved 'Waterfall Screen' technology

Also Read

Oppo shows off dual-curved 'Waterfall Screen' technology

It is being speculated that Oppo’s Hyderabad R&D center will produce the next Reno smartphone. But at present, there isn’t much known about the upcoming device. To recall, Reno series is the latest addition by the Chinese company in its portfolio. The lineup at present includes the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom and the Oppo Reno.

The biggest highlight of the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is its periscope style 10X lossless zoom technology in the rear camera. The device packs a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 13-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel shooter. This handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset under the hood.

Watch Video: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

The Reno 10X Zoom bears a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution, and 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel is protected by Gorilla Glass 6, similar to the standard version. It also comes with an optical in-display fingerprint scanner. The Oppo smartphone is backed by a 4,065mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech. The device runs ColorOS 6 out of the box.

Features Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Oppo Reno
Price 39990 32990
Chipset Snapdragon 855 SoC Snapdragon 710 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.6-inch full HD+ 6.4-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 48MP + 8MP +13MP 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Battery 4,065mAh 3,765mAh

 

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom

39990

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 855 SoC
48MP + 8MP +13MP
Oppo Reno

Oppo Reno

32990

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 710 SoC
48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: August 5, 2019 11:18 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Flipkart National Shopping Days event schedules to start from August 8
Deals
Flipkart National Shopping Days event schedules to start from August 8
Oppo to launch third smartphone in Reno series by year end

News

Oppo to launch third smartphone in Reno series by year end

Xiaomi announces future of imaging technology event on August 7

News

Xiaomi announces future of imaging technology event on August 7

Samsung Galaxy A-series with 64-megapixel camera will take on Redmi and Realme

News

Samsung Galaxy A-series with 64-megapixel camera will take on Redmi and Realme

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Oppo A9 review

Realme 3i Review

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) First Impressions

Lenovo IdeaPad C340 Review

Mobile internet services suspended across Kashmir valley

Oppo to launch third smartphone in Reno series by year end

Xiaomi announces future of imaging technology event on August 7

Samsung Galaxy A-series with 64-megapixel camera will take on Redmi and Realme

Infinix S4 2.0 with triple cameras launched in India

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo to launch third smartphone in Reno series by year end

News

Oppo to launch third smartphone in Reno series by year end
Oppo A9 review

Review

Oppo A9 review
India's premium phone market rises by 33 percent: Counterpoint report

News

India's premium phone market rises by 33 percent: Counterpoint report
Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) vs Realme X vs Oppo K3

News

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) vs Realme X vs Oppo K3
Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in August 2019

Top Products

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in August 2019

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart National shopping Days sale vs Amazon freedom sale

Mi Gaming Laptop 2019 : Xiaomi ने लॉन्च किया गेमिंग लैपटॉप, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Flipkart National shopping Days सेल 8 अगस्त से होगी शुरू

BSNL के इन प्रीपेड प्लान के साथ नहीं मिलेगी अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro और Redmi K20 की सेल आज 12 बजे

News

Mobile internet services suspended across Kashmir valley
News
Mobile internet services suspended across Kashmir valley
Oppo to launch third smartphone in Reno series by year end

News

Oppo to launch third smartphone in Reno series by year end
Xiaomi announces future of imaging technology event on August 7

News

Xiaomi announces future of imaging technology event on August 7
Samsung Galaxy A-series with 64-megapixel camera will take on Redmi and Realme

News

Samsung Galaxy A-series with 64-megapixel camera will take on Redmi and Realme
Infinix S4 2.0 with triple cameras launched in India

News

Infinix S4 2.0 with triple cameras launched in India