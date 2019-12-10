comscore Oppo to start making smartwatches, wireless earbuds in Q1 2020
  • Oppo to start making smartwatches, wireless earbuds in Q1 2020
Oppo to start making smartwatches, wireless earbuds in Q1 2020

Oppo made several big announcements at the INNO Day 2019 Conference in China today. Here is all you need to know.

Oppo has just kicked off its global INNO Day 2019 Conference in Shenzhen, China, early this morning. And there have been some pretty big announcements from the smartphone maker. If you’re wondering, INNO Day (short form of innovation) 2019, is an annual conference where the company showcases the latest in technological advancement and innovation.

Oppo plans to enter accessories, IoT segment

This year, the company founder took to stage not only to showcase the new tech, but also to say that Oppo may launch smartwatches, smart screens (TVs), and even robots in the future. Interestingly, this the first public appearance of the founder in six years after he was seen at an Oppo product launch.

Coming to the subject, Chen Mingyong said that Oppo is not just a company that makes mobile phones. Smartphones happen to be the most important thing that Oppo’s users need. The company has several other departments like AI, R&D, IoT, and more. The founder also said that the arrival of 5G will bring the Internet of Things even closer to reality than before. 5G will act as the interconnection between AI, big data, and cloud computing to be at the forefront of innovation. Mingyong said that Oppo IoT’s strategy is to focus on core entrances and build an open ecology, which means that Oppo only makes core entrances that are used frequently. Hence, the company’s plan is to make smartwatches and headphones available commercially by the first quarter of 2020.

AR glasses revealed

The company also showed its first-ever AR glasses at the event today although not a lot was revealed about the product. Moreover, visitors were even allowed a second glimpse of the in-screen camera technology that we expect to see in mass-produced Oppo devices next year. It’s worth noting that the company’s subsidiary realme has already started diversifying its portfolio into the accessories segment before Oppo. Realme will be launching its first TWS earbuds dubbed as Realme Buds Air in India on December 17th.

