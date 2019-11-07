Oppo’s next version of custom UI layer, the ColorOS 7, will go official in China on November 20. The Chinese company is hosting an event in Beijing, where it will unveil the new version of ColorOS. The official teaser are already out with some key features, but the details are very scarce.

So far rumors suggest, the ColorOS 7 can be based on Android 10. It is said to bring new features such as Dark Mode for Oppo and Realme phones apart from standard Android 10 features and gestures. Also, it’s been reported that the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom flagship will be the first one to get the ColorOS 7 update.

Oppo’s official Weibo account has already posted about the ColorOS launch time and date. The event will take place at 2:30pm CST Asia (12pm IST) on November 20 in Beijing, China. It’s around the same time, when Realme will launch its flagship Realme X2 Pro in India.

Apart from Oppo phones, Realme also uses ColorOS for their devices. Hence the software will also be available for both brands. Realme CEO, Madhav Sheth, has already confirmed that the next software will be ColorOS 7 and not RealmeOS. But the company wants to offer customized version with near stock experience. However, It is not clear how different ColorOS on Realme devices will be when compared to that running on Oppo smartphones.

Sheth also confirmed that all Realme smartphones will continue to get ColorOS updates. He also confirmed that Realme smartphones will be directly updated to ColorOS 7. The company has already shipped over 7 million devices in the past 90 days and is now laying the groundwork for the next phase.