Oppo, Xiaomi, and Vivo have been served notices by DRI for duty evasion: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
News

Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi served notices for duty evasion, FM informs Rajya Sabha

News

A show-cause notice demanding Rs 4,403.88 crore has been served to Oppo Mobiles India Ltd based on an investigation conducted by the DRI, announced FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Union Budget 2022-23

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Mobile companies Oppo India, Xiaomi India and Vivo India have been served notices by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for duty evasion, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Also Read - Redmi 10 2022 could be in works, may launch soon in India

A show-cause notice demanding Rs 4,403.88 crore has been served to Oppo Mobiles India Ltd based on an investigation conducted by the DRI, while five cases of Customs duty evasion have been registered against Xiaomi Technology India, Sitharaman said in a written reply. Also Read - Vivo India refutes ED’s claims of money laundering in India: Check details

The reply also noted that an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) revealed that Vivo Mobiles India Pvt Ltd has remitted an amount of Rs 0.62 lakh crore mainly to China and its controlled territories, out of their total sales of Rs 1.25 lakh crore during the period between July 2017 and March 2021, which works out to 49.91 percent. Also Read - Redmi 10A Sport with MediaTek Helio G25 SoC launched in India

From 2019 to 2022, in respect of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), cases against 43 other such companies have been booked.

As regards to Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), probe agencies have undertaken search and seizure actions against five groups pertaining to the telecom sector, in which tax evasion has been detected, the minister said.

IANS

  • Published Date: August 3, 2022 10:23 AM IST

