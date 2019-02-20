Oppo VP teases 10x hybrid optical zoom ahead of MWC 2019

Oppo announced its 10x hybrid optical zoom feature for smartphones in China last month. At the Oppo Innovation Event on February 23, the Chinese smartphone maker is expected to unveil the technology globally and might even debut a smartphone with the setup. Now, Brian Shen, Vice President of Oppo, has teased the technology via a video posted on Weibo and Twitter. The video shows the camera being used to zoom into Sagrada Familia in Barcelona and aims to show the ability of the setup to retain clarity and details.

The smartphone maker is rumored to launch a new smartphone, dubbed the Find Z, at Mobile World Congress 2019 later this week. The smartphone is widely rumored to include the 10x hybrid optical zoom feature, which will allow for smartphone users to get more closer to their subject without losing out details. The feature itself relies on an angular prism that bends the light at 90-degrees and then feeds the image on a sideways mounted sensor. Oppo had used similar technology to achieve 5x hybrid optical zoom at MWC 2017 but the feature never made it to a working device.

The leaks so far indicate that the Oppo Find Z will be a flagship smartphone that could arrive as the successor to the Find X. It is tipped to be powered by Snapdragon 855, the flagship mobile platform from Qualcomm. It is expected to include a variable aperture camera seen on the R17 Pro in addition to 10x hybrid optical zoom. There are also reports suggesting it will feature a 3D Time of Flight camera which will aid in facial recognition.

The Find X lacked fingerprint sensor and leaks indicate that the Find Z will pack an improved in-display fingerprint sensor. The device is tipped to run Color OS 6 based on Android 9 Pie out of the box and support SuperVOOC fast charging has an output of 50W. However, the battery capacity of the device is not known just yet.