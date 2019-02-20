comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo VP teases 10x hybrid optical zoom ahead of MWC 2019
News

Oppo VP teases 10x hybrid optical zoom ahead of MWC 2019

News

Oppo's first smartphone with 10x hybrid zoom technology is expected to be called the Find Z.

  • Published: February 20, 2019 9:26 AM IST
oppo-find-z

Image Credit: GSMArena

Oppo announced its 10x hybrid optical zoom feature for smartphones in China last month. At the Oppo Innovation Event on February 23, the Chinese smartphone maker is expected to unveil the technology globally and might even debut a smartphone with the setup. Now, Brian Shen, Vice President of Oppo, has teased the technology via a video posted on Weibo and Twitter. The video shows the camera being used to zoom into Sagrada Familia in Barcelona and aims to show the ability of the setup to retain clarity and details.

The smartphone maker is rumored to launch a new smartphone, dubbed the Find Z, at Mobile World Congress 2019 later this week. The smartphone is widely rumored to include the 10x hybrid optical zoom feature, which will allow for smartphone users to get more closer to their subject without losing out details. The feature itself relies on an angular prism that bends the light at 90-degrees and then feeds the image on a sideways mounted sensor. Oppo had used similar technology to achieve 5x hybrid optical zoom at MWC 2017 but the feature never made it to a working device.

The leaks so far indicate that the Oppo Find Z will be a flagship smartphone that could arrive as the successor to the Find X. It is tipped to be powered by Snapdragon 855, the flagship mobile platform from Qualcomm. It is expected to include a variable aperture camera seen on the R17 Pro in addition to 10x hybrid optical zoom. There are also reports suggesting it will feature a 3D Time of Flight camera which will aid in facial recognition.

Watch: Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition First Look

The Find X lacked fingerprint sensor and leaks indicate that the Find Z will pack an improved in-display fingerprint sensor. The device is tipped to run Color OS 6 based on Android 9 Pie out of the box and support SuperVOOC fast charging has an output of 50W. However, the battery capacity of the device is not known just yet.

You Might be Interested

Oppo Find X

Oppo Find X

5

59990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
16MP f/2.0 + 20MP f/2.2
  • Published Date: February 20, 2019 9:26 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Apex Legends second update patch notes out, new gun being added to the game
thumb-img
News
Oppo VP teases 10x hybrid optical zoom ahead of MWC 2019
thumb-img
News
Vivo iQOO's first smartphone to launch on March 1
thumb-img
News
Lenovo Z6 Pro teased for MWC 2019; could feature wireless charging

Editor's Pick

Apex Legends second update patch notes out, new gun being added to the game
Gaming
Apex Legends second update patch notes out, new gun being added to the game
Xiaomi Mi 9 launch event today in China: Expected price, specifications and features

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 launch event today in China: Expected price, specifications and features

Vivo V15 Pro launch live stream at 12:00 PM: Here is how to watch the event

News

Vivo V15 Pro launch live stream at 12:00 PM: Here is how to watch the event

Oppo VP teases 10x hybrid optical zoom ahead of MWC 2019

News

Oppo VP teases 10x hybrid optical zoom ahead of MWC 2019

Vivo iQOO's first smartphone to launch on March 1

News

Vivo iQOO's first smartphone to launch on March 1

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

MWC 2019: LG announces Q60, K50 and K40 smartphones

Xiaomi Mi 9 launch event today in China: Expected price, specifications and features

Vivo V15 Pro launch live stream at 12:00 PM: Here is how to watch the event

Oppo VP teases 10x hybrid optical zoom ahead of MWC 2019

Vivo iQOO's first smartphone to launch on March 1

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

MWC 2019: LG announces Q60, K50 and K40 smartphones

News

MWC 2019: LG announces Q60, K50 and K40 smartphones
Vivo V15 Pro launch live stream at 12:00 PM: Here is how to watch the event

News

Vivo V15 Pro launch live stream at 12:00 PM: Here is how to watch the event
Oppo VP teases 10x hybrid optical zoom ahead of MWC 2019

News

Oppo VP teases 10x hybrid optical zoom ahead of MWC 2019
Vivo iQOO's first smartphone to launch on March 1

News

Vivo iQOO's first smartphone to launch on March 1
Lenovo Z6 Pro teased for MWC 2019; could feature wireless charging

News

Lenovo Z6 Pro teased for MWC 2019; could feature wireless charging

हिंदी समाचार

आज देर रात लॉन्च के लिए तैयार है Samsung Galaxy S10, ऐसे देखें इवेंट को लाइव

BSNL ने लॉन्च किया नया 298 रुपये का प्रीपेड प्लान, जानें प्लान में शामिल सभी बेनिफिट्स

Gionee F205 Pro स्मार्टफोन भारत में 5 हजार रुपये की रेंज में 13MP कैमरा के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

शाओमी का फ्लैगशिप Mi 9 आज होगा लॉन्च, यहां देखें लॉन्च इवेंट

Vivo V15 Pro आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट

News

MWC 2019: LG announces Q60, K50 and K40 smartphones
News
MWC 2019: LG announces Q60, K50 and K40 smartphones
Xiaomi Mi 9 launch event today in China: Expected price, specifications and features

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 launch event today in China: Expected price, specifications and features
Vivo V15 Pro launch live stream at 12:00 PM: Here is how to watch the event

News

Vivo V15 Pro launch live stream at 12:00 PM: Here is how to watch the event
Oppo VP teases 10x hybrid optical zoom ahead of MWC 2019

News

Oppo VP teases 10x hybrid optical zoom ahead of MWC 2019
Vivo iQOO's first smartphone to launch on March 1

News

Vivo iQOO's first smartphone to launch on March 1