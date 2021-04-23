Oppo working on Apple AirTag, Samsung Galaxy SmartTag rival

Both Samsung and Apple have launched their Tile like object trackers, called Galaxy SmartTag and AirTag, respectively. Now according to a leak on Weibo it seems like Oppo is also getting ready to launch its own UWB (Ultra Wide Band) based object tracker with a rechargeable battery. Also Read - Oppo India to launch its own online store on May 7 amid the rising COVID-19 cases

Leakster Digital Chat Station via Weibo has posted images of the Engineering Test version of the upcoming Oppo Smart Tag. The images showcase the device in a white coloured casing with the Oppo branding and Ultra Wide Band written on it. The images also showcase a USB Type-C port at the bottom, which can be used to charge the tracker, making it much more eco-friendly compared to its rivals.

Both the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag and Apple AirTag have a claimed 1-year battery life, but none of them has a rechargeable cell inside. Apple offers a user-replaceable CR2032 battery inside of its AirTags. The images do not show a lanyard port on the device, similar to Apple's AirTag, which can be placed inside of a carry case, but on its own cannot be strung to an object.

As the upcoming Oppo Smart Tag features a USB Type-C port it would create an opening for water and dust to get in. Oppo can seal that port, however, we will have to wait and see if the device comes with an official IP rating or not.

The upcoming tracker will come with UWB technology, which will help users in accurately tracking the location of their tags using their smartphones, which will provide them with exact directions to the location.

Oppo is expected to reveal the new device alongside its new Smart TV, Oppo K9, Enco Air and a new Oppo Band, at its upcoming launch event on May 6 in China.