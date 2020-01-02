Oppo, Xiaomi and Vivo announce AirDrop alternative

Chinese smartphone makers Oppo, Xiaomi, and Vivo has long been working on a cross-brand file sharing solution. As previously noted, this new file transfer system will be based on Wi-Fi Direct transfer technology. All three companies are expanding their Peer-to-Peer Transmission alliance to the global market. With the help of this technology, users can transfer files, pictures, and videos without the need for an internet connection. The companies initially announced this technology last year without any launch date or technical aspects. As part of a new announcement, the Vivo shared a rough timeline for the launch of the technology. Vivo stated that it will roll out this new technology in its smartphones starting from February 2020.

Oppo, Xiaomi, and Vivo: AirDrop alternative details

In addition, Oppo also shared some details regarding the new file transfer technology. As part of the announcement, Andy Wu, the Vice President for Oppo issued a statement. Wu added, “This three-brand partnership aims to bring the millions of OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi users across the world effortless and more user-centric file-sharing.” He went on. “This is a significant first step for OPPO, Vivo, and Xiaomi to better serve their users collectively.” In addition, Oppo also welcomed other Android smartphone brands to become a part of the alliance.

Watch: Best smartphones launched in India in 2019

This technology will use Bluetooth Low Energy to scan for nearby devices and then switch to Wi-Fi for transfer. The Wi-Fi P2P technology is faster than Bluetooth but does not affect the actual Wi-Fi connectivity of the device. Users can expect an average transfer speed of about 20Mbps. Oppo will ship this technology as part of its upcoming ColorOS 7. Users can swipe down from the home screen to access the drop-down menu to find the “Oppo Share” button.

Other smartphone users with Xiaomi or Vivo branded devices need to do the same to receive or send the device. Oppo clarified that users can send multiple files at the same time. The company also noted that this technology will be available on all Android 10-based ColorOS 7 compatible devices. These include Reno 2, Reno 10x Zoom, F11 Pro, F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition, F11, Find series devices. In addition, Oppo will also roll this technology to its R, F, and A series along with Oppo K3.