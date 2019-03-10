comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo's Hyderabad facility working on 5G, India-specific mobile solutions
News

Oppo's Hyderabad facility working on 5G, India-specific mobile solutions

News

Oppo is also looking to double the headcount of the facility from the existing 150 in the next two to three years.

  • Published: March 10, 2019 1:12 PM IST
oppo-india-stock-image-bgr

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO’s Research and Development centre here is working on 5G solutions for its global market and India-specific mobile phone solutions and products, according to a senior official. Tasleem Arif, Vice president, head of R&D, OPPO Mobile India, also said the current headcount of the facility would be doubled from the existing 150 in the next two to three years, depending on the business.

“India is an emerging market. We have more commitment to the Indian market and we want to come out with more innovation which is specific to the Indian consumer and for that we have established the Indian R&D centre last year in December in Hyderabad.

“The main purpose of setting this R and D Centre is to come up with more innovative products which will solve Indian consumer problems,” he told PTI without specifically confirming if it is a mobile phone. Besides, Indian specific products and specification, the Hyderabad facility was also working on 5G solutions and overseas market requirements, he said in Mumbai recently during a companys product launch programme.

According to Arif, the requirement of the price segment need is different in India as more than 85 per cent people uses less than USD 250 devices and about five per cent use devices between USD 500 and USD 700 dollars. To solve the Indian problem they need something in the service side, software side which addresses their routine or daily problem such as charging limitations, he said.

“We are working on lot of solutions which are specific to India. And also we are aligning with the Digital India initiative. We are closely working with the government and we are closely working with the startup and service providers and Infosystem providers,” Arif added.

OPPO recently set up and R&D centre here, which is part of the USD 1.4 billion investment the company declared last last year. “We are expanding the headcount. The current strength is almost here touching 150 testing members. And the plan, by the next two years, based on the way the business grows, our headcount will also go (up). The way the business is going on definitely the count will be doubled and more than that (in the next two to three years),” he added.

This is published unedited from the PTI feed.

  • Published Date: March 10, 2019 1:12 PM IST

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp issues a serious warning, imposes ban on some users
News
WhatsApp issues a serious warning, imposes ban on some users
Qualcomm adds 192MP support Snapdragon 670 675 710 845 855 SoC

News

Qualcomm adds 192MP support Snapdragon 670 675 710 845 855 SoC

Huawei Mate 20 Pro update brings February 2019 security patch, ViLTE support

News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro update brings February 2019 security patch, ViLTE support

Xiaomi Poco F1 MIUI 10.2.3.0 stable update now rolling out

News

Xiaomi Poco F1 MIUI 10.2.3.0 stable update now rolling out

How to choose channels, add-on packs and more on Tata Sky DTH

How To

How to choose channels, add-on packs and more on Tata Sky DTH

Sponsored

Most Popular

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Realme 3 Review

WhatsApp issues a serious warning, imposes ban on some users

Qualcomm adds 192MP support Snapdragon 670 675 710 845 855 SoC

Apple CEO Tim Cook changes Twitter name after Trump gaffe

Oppo's Hyderabad facility working on 5G, India-specific mobile solutions

Huawei Mate 20 Pro update brings February 2019 security patch, ViLTE support

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo's Hyderabad facility working on 5G, India-specific mobile solutions

News

Oppo's Hyderabad facility working on 5G, India-specific mobile solutions
Huawei Mate 20 Pro update brings February 2019 security patch, ViLTE support

News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro update brings February 2019 security patch, ViLTE support
Oppo OP46C3 with Snapdragon 855 spotted on AnTuTu

News

Oppo OP46C3 with Snapdragon 855 spotted on AnTuTu
Oppo flagship smartphone with 10x lossless zoom to reportedly launch in April

News

Oppo flagship smartphone with 10x lossless zoom to reportedly launch in April
Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Features

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

हिंदी समाचार

वियरेबल डिवाइस मार्केट में Apple शीर्ष पर, Xiaomi दूसरे स्थान पर : आईडीसी

Apple भारत में अपने कर्मचारियों को दे रहा हेल्थ एजुकेशन

2019 के अंत तक भारत में 62.7 करोड़ इंटरनेट यूजर्स होंगे: रिपोर्ट

थर्ड-पार्टी बैटरी वाले iPhone की रिपेयर पॉलसी में Apple ने किए बदलाव, यूजर्स को होगा फायदा

शाओमी के Poco F1 को मिलने लगा है MIUI 10 का अपडेट

News

WhatsApp issues a serious warning, imposes ban on some users
News
WhatsApp issues a serious warning, imposes ban on some users
Qualcomm adds 192MP support Snapdragon 670 675 710 845 855 SoC

News

Qualcomm adds 192MP support Snapdragon 670 675 710 845 855 SoC
Apple CEO Tim Cook changes Twitter name after Trump gaffe

News

Apple CEO Tim Cook changes Twitter name after Trump gaffe
Oppo's Hyderabad facility working on 5G, India-specific mobile solutions

News

Oppo's Hyderabad facility working on 5G, India-specific mobile solutions
Huawei Mate 20 Pro update brings February 2019 security patch, ViLTE support

News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro update brings February 2019 security patch, ViLTE support