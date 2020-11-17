Oppo X 2021 concept phone shown with rollable display

At the Oppo INNO DAY 2020 virtual event, the Chinese tech company debuts three concept devices including Oppo X 2021 rollable concept handset, Oppo AR Glass 2021 and Oppo CybeReal AR application. Oppo says that the three concept products demonstrated all the new possibilities of human-tech interaction and exploration of future technology. The company further adds that these products will be available in 2021. The exact release timeline is yet to be revealed. Also Read - Oppo to launch tablets, laptops starting next year

The Oppo X 2021 rollable concept handset comes with a flexible display that can be expanded or folded as per requirement. The concept handset features the company's three proprietary technologies including the Roll Motor powertrain, 2-in-1 Plate, and self-developed Warp Track high-strength screen laminate. Oppo claims that the rollable handset uses a variable OLED display that measures as small as 6.7 inches and as large as 7.4 inches and allows users to adjust the size of the display based on their requirements.

The company also unveiled Oppo AR Glass 2021 that brings a brand-new split design. The company claims that the AR Glass 2021 is compact and ultra-light and nearly 75 per cent lighter than its predecessor. The device features diverse sensors, including stereo fisheye camera, one ToF sensor, and one RGB camera. Oppo reveals that the AR Glass 2021 supports several natural interactions, including interactions via smartphone, gesture-based interactions, and spatial localization.

The third product that the Chinese tech company showed at INNO DAY virtual event is the CybeReal AR application. This is powered by real-time, spatial calculation technology enables high-precision localization and scene recognition. The CybeReal AR application is supported by Oppo’s three core technologies including accurately reconstructing the world to the centimeters, real-time high-precision localization, and OPPO Cloud.

Commenting on the showcase of the three innovative products Oppo’s Tony Chen said, “Oppo uses technology to empower people to capture the beauty around them and to unleash their imagination of the future; thereby helping everyone get the best out of life. Accordingly, we decide to set forth the 3+N+X technology development strategy for Oppo’s long-term development.”

At the event, Levin Liu, Oppo Vice President and Head of Oppo Research Institute said, “It’s important to build technical capabilities, but it’s even more important to innovatively integrate them. OPPO believes we should bring benefits to users, and leave all the complexity to us.”