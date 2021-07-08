Opps! OnePlus promotes Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from official account, Twitterati goes bonkers

OnePlus has done something peculiar today. After announcing the launch date of its upcoming OnePlus Nord 2, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer posted something really weird on Twitter. OnePlus shared a tweet promoting the flagship Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and its S Pen. That’s weird isn’t it? Twitter users have gone bonkers after the tweet was shared. Also Read - GTA 6 leaks: Release date, mobile compatibility, maps, gameplay, and more

This is a rare incident and a goof-up like this has never happened by OnePlus before. Earlier on Thursday, the smartphone manufacturer has shared a tweet from the official Twitter account of OnePlus India promoting the S-Pen of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The tweet by OnePlus India read “The enhanced #SPen is my weapon of choice.” Also Read - Xiaomi could be the first brand to introduce a 200MP smartphone

Soon after posting the tweet, OnePlus quickly took down the post. But Twitter being Twitter, many users took screenshots of it and the post went viral on the microblogging site. In no time, we saw OnePlus trolling its own mistake. Well, good way to cover up the blunder, OnePlus.

Now we know what @hbomax felt like 🙄 Note: No interns or managers were harmed in the making of this tweet — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 8, 2021

In fact, OnePlus smartly acknowledged the mistake and later tweeted, “Now we know what @hbomax felt like Face with rolling eyes Note: No interns or managers were harmed in the making of this tweet.”

You’re welcome @SamsungMobile. If you wanna send an “accidental” tweet for the Nord 2, we’d be cool with it 🤗 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 8, 2021

In another tweet, the company tagged Samsung and asked it to share something about the OnePlus Nord 2 in return. “You’re welcome @SamsungMobile . If you wanna send an “accidental” tweet for the Nord 2, we’d be cool with it Hugging face,” the tweet read.

Well, OnePlus, you really need to be careful with your tweets the next time.