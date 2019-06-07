comscore Oraimo Airbuds OEB-E99D truly wireless earbuds launched in India, priced at Rs 2,999 | BGR India
Oraimo Airbuds OEB-E99D truly wireless earbuds launched in India, priced at Rs 2,999

The Oraimo ‘Airbuds’ feature in-ear style design with customizable fitting earbuds. These use Bluetooth 5.0 with a talk range of 10 meters for the truly wireless experience, and come with portable charging case, which can charge the earbuds multiple times.

  • Published: June 7, 2019 1:41 PM IST
Transsion Holdings’s smart accessories brand, Oraimo, has launched an affordable wireless earbuds like the Samsung Galaxy Buds in India. The Oraimo Airbuds OEB-E99D has been priced at Rs 2,999. These are available to buy on Amazon India, which is retailing it for discounted price of Rs 2,799.

“We are extremely happy to empower our customers by bringing them superior music experience that disrupts industry standard by a couple of octaves in the segment. Oraimo Airbuds is designed to give its users a superlative experience through very light, hassle-free comfortable fit and long-lasting battery. It is an ideal pick for those who are always on the go and its stylish ear hooks prevent the earbuds from falling,” said Puneet Gupta, Business Head, Oraimo Accessories India.

The Oraimo ‘Airbuds’ feature in-ear style design with customizable fitting earbuds. These use Bluetooth 5.0 with a talk range of 10 meters for the truly wireless experience, and come with portable charging case, which can charge the earbuds multiple times. These earbuds feature a 50mAh battery claimed to deliver six hours of playtime and 100 hours of standby. The ‘Airbuds’ are light weight at 81.6 grams and measure from 8.2×4.4×3.2 cm.

The company will be offering one-year replacement warranty for the Oraimo Airbuds OEB-E99D. Oraimo is a smart accessories brand of Transsion Holdings, which forayed in India last year in March. The company designs, manufacture and retails consumer electronics products like creative smart-accessories, Bluetooth speakers, power banks, charging cable and more. Oraimo products are available in over 20 countries including regions across Africa and Asia.

After strengthening its position in the Indian feature phone market, Transsion Holdings last year said that it will look to capture the bigger pie of the competitive smartphone segment. In 2017, the company sold approximately 130 million devices and achieved revenue of around 20 billion Yuan (Rs 21,000 crore) globally.

  • Published Date: June 7, 2019 1:41 PM IST

