Oraimo Toast 10 power bank with 10,000mAh capacity launched: Price in India, features

The new Oraimo Toast 10 power bank 10,000mAh is available to purchase from Amazon India for Rs 1,099.

  • Published: July 3, 2019 7:02 PM IST
Smartphones have improved a lot over the years. You now get the best photography experience closer to a DSLR. The chipsets are even more powerful and graphics look stunning. But despite all the power, the battery life hasn’t improved much. On a full charge, we generally struggle to get full day worth battery life. This is when power banks help to quickly get juice up the phone’s battery. Oraimo, the smart accessories brand of Transsion Holdings has launched a new power bank in India. Called Toast 10, the power bank comes with 10,000mAh capacity. Here’s all you need to know.

Toast 10 10,000mAh power bank price, features

The power bank from Oraimo is available for Rs 1,099. It is available to purchase from Amazon India. The power bank comes with two ports along with Oraimo’s high speed charging technology. This enables you to charge two devices at once.

The Toast 10 10,000mAh power bank comes with 3D hexagon texture which makes it resistant to scratches and stains. This also makes it look classy and elegant. The power bank is slick at just 16mm and is lightweight too. It also comes with LED light indicator to indicate battery charge.

The power bank is also equipped with advanced safety features such as input overvoltage protection, short circuit protection, and temperature resistance. There is also an LED flashlight for emergency situations.

Additionally, the company is also offering one-year replacement warranty on its Bluetooth-enabled devices, power banks, flash drives, charges, wearable devices and batteries. The microSD cards come with lifetime replacement warranty, whereas the data cables and earphones come with 6-months warranty.

The Toast 10 10,000mAh power bank will compete with Syska 11,00mAh power bank which is available for Rs 699 on Flipkart. There is also Mi 10,000mAh power bank from Xiaomi which is available for Rs 899. You can buy it from Mi.com and Flipkart. Xiaomi also sells a 20,000mAh power bank and you can buy it from Rs 1,499.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 3, 2019 7:02 PM IST

