OriginOS will be available to these Vivo and iQOO smartphones: Check timeline

Vivo's latest Android spin-off 'OriginOS' was announced last week at the company's annual developer conference in China. OriginOS is the successor to FuntouchOS and features a complete design overhaul. Vivo says that the new UI prioritizes widgets, arranging them in a grid-like layout and much more.
The company has confirmed that the first batch of smartphones will get OriginOS open beta update will be shipped before January 21, 2021. On its official Weibo account of OriginOS, it noted that the update will be rolled out to a total of 33 Vivo and iQOO-branded smartphones. It will be made available in three different batches. The second batch of OriginOS open beta update will ship before Chinese New Year in February, 2021. Lastly, the third batch of update will come sometime in Q2 2021.
Here's the list with the timeline (via GizmoChina).
Vivo OriginOS Open Beta update list and timeline
Before January 31, 2021
Vivo X50
Vivo X50 Pro
Vivo X50 Pro+
Vivo S7
Vivo NEX 3S
iQOO 5
iQOO 5 Pro
iQOO 3
iQOO Neo3
iQOO
iQOO Pro
Before the Chinese New Year (February 12, 2021)
Vivo NEX 3
Vivo NEX 3 5G
Vivo X30
Vivo X30 Pro
iQOO Neo
iQOO Neo855 Edition
In Q2, 2021
Vivo X27
Vivo X27 8GB + 128GB
Vivo X27 Pro
Vivo S6
Vivo S5
Vivo S1
Vivo S1 Pro
Vivo Z6
Vivo Z5
Vivo Z5x
Vivo Z5i
Vivo NEX S
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition
Vivo NEX Screen Fingerprint Edition
iQOO Z1
iQOO Z1x
It has been notified that the update schedule is limited to China, and other markets timeline will be announced seperatly. One of the main highlights of OriginOS is reimagined widgets. Similar to Apple’s, the Android skin allows you to personalise widgets, like a sliding puzzle with different shapes.