OriginOS will be available to these Vivo and iQOO smartphones: Check timeline

Vivo’s latest Android spin-off ‘OriginOS‘ was announced last week at the company’s annual developer conference in China. OriginOS is the successor to FuntouchOS and features a complete design overhaul. Vivo says that the new UI prioritizes widgets, arranging them in a grid-like layout and much more. Also Read - Micromax In 1b vs Samsung Galaxy M11 - Latest Comparison of Price, Specs, and Features

The company has confirmed that the first batch of smartphones will get OriginOS open beta update will be shipped before January 21, 2021. On its official Weibo account of OriginOS, it noted that the update will be rolled out to a total of 33 Vivo and iQOO-branded smartphones. It will be made available in three different batches. The second batch of OriginOS open beta update will ship before Chinese New Year in February, 2021. Lastly, the third batch of update will come sometime in Q2 2021. Also Read - OnePlus Charging Stations feature rolling out for users, starts with Bengaluru airport

Here’s the list with the timeline (via GizmoChina). Also Read - Micromax In 1b vs Oppo A12 - Check Out Comparison of Specifications, Price, and Features

Vivo OriginOS Open Beta update list and timeline

Before January 31, 2021

Vivo X50

Vivo X50 Pro

Vivo X50 Pro+

Vivo S7

Vivo NEX 3S

iQOO 5

iQOO 5 Pro

iQOO 3

iQOO Neo3

iQOO

iQOO Pro

Before the Chinese New Year (February 12, 2021)

Vivo NEX 3

Vivo NEX 3 5G

Vivo X30

Vivo X30 Pro

iQOO Neo

iQOO Neo855 Edition

In Q2, 2021

Vivo X27

Vivo X27 8GB + 128GB

Vivo X27 Pro

Vivo S6

Vivo S5

Vivo S1

Vivo S1 Pro

Vivo Z6

Vivo Z5

Vivo Z5x

Vivo Z5i

Vivo NEX S

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition

Vivo NEX Screen Fingerprint Edition

iQOO Z1

iQOO Z1x

It has been notified that the update schedule is limited to China, and other markets timeline will be announced seperatly. One of the main highlights of OriginOS is reimagined widgets. Similar to Apple’s, the Android skin allows you to personalise widgets, like a sliding puzzle with different shapes.