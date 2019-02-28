Over 10 million units of Honor 8X sold in global market, company reveals

Honor has revealed that it has sold over 10 million budget Honor 8X smartphones in the global market. The company launched the Honor 8X back in October 2018. The handset comes with 2.5D double texture aurora glass body with a grating effect. It features Huawei‘s in-house Kirin 710 octa-core chipset under the hood.

On achieving this milestone, George Zhao, President of Honor said, “We’re very proud of the 10 million sales milestone achieved by Honor 8X. Our smartphones are winning the hearts of consumers around the world, and Honor 8X is leading the way, representing a stunning leap forward in technology and design aesthetics. With Honor X series, we are committed to delivering the latest premium features at an accessible level for users – more than meeting their increasing demands for performance and experience.”

Honor 8X specifications, features

To recall, the Honor 8X features a 6.5-inch display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection. The panel throws images at 1080×2340 pixels resolution. There is a combination of 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear cameras, and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for shooting selfies. The device is also equipped with a separate Artificial Intelligence (AI) mode.

The chipset is backed by 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage options. The storage can be expanded up to 400GB using a microSD card. It is fueled by a 3,750mAh battery. It was launched with EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

It comes in four color variants, including Black, Blue, Red and Pink. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, A-GPS, GLONASS, micro USB 2.0, NFC, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The sensors onboard include accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass and a fingerprint sensor as well.