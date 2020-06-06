A case has been filed against Vivo when it was found out that more than 10,000 Vivo phones were operating with the same IMEI number. Meerut Police has reportedly registered a case against the company under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The matter came to light after a police personnel went to a service centre in Delhi to replace his Vivo phone.

He then noticed that the IMEI number of the device was not similar to the one on the box. The cyber cell team of Meerut Police then started the investigation. The Vivo service centre’s manager later revealed that the IMEI number had not been changed. As per a report by MoneyControl, the cyber cell has forwarded the IMEI number to the SIM operator used in the handset and asked for the data.

It was then found out that as of September 24, 2019, over 13,500 Vivo phones were running on the same IMEI number. It is being reported that the devices were active in different states across India. After the five-month-long investigation, the Meerut Police has now filed a case against the brand under Section 420 of the IPC. Akhilesh N. Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police, Meerut, said that that the sections under which the case will progress may increase as the investigation is going on. Vivo hasn’t yet commented on this issue.

