comscore
  • Home
  • Over 15 lakh students in Tamil Nadu to get free laptops
News

Over 15 lakh students in Tamil Nadu to get free laptops

The free laptop for students scheme was launched back in 2011 by AIADMK government under then Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

  • Published: February 28, 2019 9:14 AM IST
laptop-stock-image

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Wednesday launched the free laptop scheme for students for the academic year 2018-19 by handing over laptops to seven students at the state secretariat.

In a statement issued here, the government said during this academic year, about 15.18 lakh students will be given free laptops involving an outlay of Rs 1,340.44 crore.

The AIADMK government under then Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa launched the free laptop for students scheme in 2011.

Since then a total of 37,88,528 students have been given free laptops at an outlay of Rs 5,552.39 crore.

  • Published Date: February 28, 2019 9:14 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 hands-on photo leaked online: Report
thumb-img
News
TikTok app crosses the 1 billion download mark: Report
thumb-img
News
Alleged Vivo X27 appears on TENAA featuring triple-camera setup
thumb-img
Gaming
Epic Games releases new teaser of the upcoming Season 8 of Fortnite

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy M20 flash sale today at 12PM
News
Samsung Galaxy M20 flash sale today at 12PM
PUBG update is now live with new vehicles for Vikendi map and flare guns

Gaming

PUBG update is now live with new vehicles for Vikendi map and flare guns

Apple Watch may offer sleep tracking feature in future: Report

News

Apple Watch may offer sleep tracking feature in future: Report

Samsung Galaxy M30 launched: Price in India, features

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 launched: Price in India, features

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 hands-on photo leaked online: Report

News

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 hands-on photo leaked online: Report

Most Popular

Nokia 9 Pureview First Impressions: Takes computational photography to a whole new level

Vivo V15 Pro Camera Review

Oppo's 10x lossless zoom shows both the progress and difficulties with smartphone zoom

Samsung Galaxy S10+ camera samples

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active First Impressions

Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Go India launch today: Livestream details, expected specifications, price

Realme 3 Pro teased, takes at dig at Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Over 15 lakh students in Tamil Nadu to get free laptops

Samsung Galaxy M20 flash sale today at 12PM

Worked closely with Google to create Mate X foldable phone: Huawei

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Over 15 lakh students in Tamil Nadu to get free laptops

News

Over 15 lakh students in Tamil Nadu to get free laptops
Samsung Galaxy M20 flash sale today at 12PM

News

Samsung Galaxy M20 flash sale today at 12PM
Samsung Galaxy M30 launched: Price in India, features

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 launched: Price in India, features
Top 5 smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Top 5 smartphone deals of the day
Huawei Mate 20 Pro back in stock with discount offer and free wireless charger

Deals

Huawei Mate 20 Pro back in stock with discount offer and free wireless charger

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung भारत में आज लॉन्च करेगी Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A50, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Samsung Galaxy M20 आज दोपहर 12 बजे अमेजन पर होगा सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Redmi Note 7 और Note 7 Pro आज भारत में होंगे लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट

Canon ने भारत में लॉन्च किया सबसे हल्का फुलफ्रेम कैमरा Canon EOS RP, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

सैमसंग Galaxy M30 भारत में 5,000mAh बैटरी और बैक में तीन कैमरों के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

News

Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Go India launch today: Livestream details, expected specifications, price
News
Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Go India launch today: Livestream details, expected specifications, price
Realme 3 Pro teased, takes at dig at Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

News

Realme 3 Pro teased, takes at dig at Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Over 15 lakh students in Tamil Nadu to get free laptops

News

Over 15 lakh students in Tamil Nadu to get free laptops
Samsung Galaxy M20 flash sale today at 12PM

News

Samsung Galaxy M20 flash sale today at 12PM
Worked closely with Google to create Mate X foldable phone: Huawei

News

Worked closely with Google to create Mate X foldable phone: Huawei