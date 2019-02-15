comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Over 150 handset manufacturing units set up in India in 4 years: Report
News

Over 150 handset manufacturing units set up in India in 4 years: Report

News

The share of CBUs (completely built units) was four per cent, the findings showed.

  • Published: February 15, 2019 4:46 PM IST
bunch-of-mobile-phones-stock-image

With the government’s “Make in India” push, the country witnessed the setting up of over 150 mobile handset manufacturing units in the past four years, according to a new report from CyberMedia Research (CMR).

At the end of Q4 2018, CKD (completely knocked down) manufacturing stood at 57 per cent while SKD (semi knocked down) manufacturing stood at around 39 per cent, according to CMR’s India Mobile Handset Market Review Report for 2018.

The share of CBUs (completely built units) was four per cent, the findings showed.

Wit the intent to foster electronics manufacturing in India, the government introduced the Phased Manufacturing Program (PMP). By subjecting imports of electronic components to duties, the intent for PMP was to boost local manufacturing using local components.

“As a result of Government’s proactive policy push of using import duties to catalyse investments into mobile phone manufacturing, we are seeing a clear uptick in domestic mobile handset manufacturing,” Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR, said in a statement.

“While thus far, the SMT manufacturing has focused on smartphone production, we anticipate a similar uptake in feature phone segment too. The featurephone segment, over the short-term, will see new players, beyond Samsung, taking-up SMT manufacturing,” he added.

The top five original design manufacturers (ODMs) in Q4 2018 included Flextronics, Samsung, Rising Stars Mobile, Hipad Technology and Vivo, said the report.

  • Published Date: February 15, 2019 4:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi 9 to house Snapdragon 855 chipset, confirms Xiaomi CEO
thumb-img
News
WhatsApp Business app to be available on iPhones soon; beta version released
thumb-img
News
LG G8 ThinQ will use OLED display as audio amplifier; to retain 3.5mm headphone jack
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0 with zombies could go live on February 19

Editor's Pick

Apple may launch Red variants of iPhone XS and XS Max in coming weeks: Report
News
Apple may launch Red variants of iPhone XS and XS Max in coming weeks: Report
Xiaomi Redmi: Robbers steal phones worth Rs 1 crore from a Truck in Andhra Pradesh

News

Xiaomi Redmi: Robbers steal phones worth Rs 1 crore from a Truck in Andhra Pradesh

Huawei P30, P30 Pro renders show 40-megapixel triple camera and in-display fingerprint scanner

News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro renders show 40-megapixel triple camera and in-display fingerprint scanner

Hackers used PUBG to communicate for a $2.4 million heist

Gaming

Hackers used PUBG to communicate for a $2.4 million heist

Facebook keeps a track of users that it considers a threat with its apps

News

Facebook keeps a track of users that it considers a threat with its apps

Sponsored

Most Popular

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Apple may launch Red variants of iPhone XS and XS Max in coming weeks: Report

Xiaomi Redmi: Robbers steal phones worth Rs 1 crore from a Truck in Andhra Pradesh

Huawei P30, P30 Pro renders show 40-megapixel triple camera and in-display fingerprint scanner

Facebook keeps a track of users that it considers a threat with its apps

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea vs Airtel: Best data plans under Rs 100

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Top smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Top smartphone deals of the day
Over 150 handset manufacturing units set up in India in 4 years: Report

News

Over 150 handset manufacturing units set up in India in 4 years: Report
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 stable Android 9 Pie update starts rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 stable Android 9 Pie update starts rolling out
Mi 9 Explorer Edition will be the most powerful smartphone: Xiaomi co-founder

News

Mi 9 Explorer Edition will be the most powerful smartphone: Xiaomi co-founder
Xiaomi MIUI 10 Global ROM to get system-wide dark theme similar to Android Q

News

Xiaomi MIUI 10 Global ROM to get system-wide dark theme similar to Android Q

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Quiz 15 February 2019: अमेजन यूजर्स 5 सवालों का जवाब देकर जीतें 10,000 रुपये

Nokia 5.1 Plus को मिली नई अपडेट, लेटेस्ट सिक्योरिटी पैच के साथ मिले कई सुधार

Realme 2 Pro स्मार्टफोन 1,000 रुपये हुआ सस्ता, अब मिल रहा इतने में

Moto G7 Power आज होगा लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और उपलब्धता

Valentine's Day 2019: जियो ने एयरटेल, वोडाफोन और आइडिया पर यूं ली चुटकी

News

Apple may launch Red variants of iPhone XS and XS Max in coming weeks: Report
News
Apple may launch Red variants of iPhone XS and XS Max in coming weeks: Report
Xiaomi Redmi: Robbers steal phones worth Rs 1 crore from a Truck in Andhra Pradesh

News

Xiaomi Redmi: Robbers steal phones worth Rs 1 crore from a Truck in Andhra Pradesh
Huawei P30, P30 Pro renders show 40-megapixel triple camera and in-display fingerprint scanner

News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro renders show 40-megapixel triple camera and in-display fingerprint scanner
Facebook keeps a track of users that it considers a threat with its apps

News

Facebook keeps a track of users that it considers a threat with its apps
Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea vs Airtel: Best data plans under Rs 100

News

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea vs Airtel: Best data plans under Rs 100