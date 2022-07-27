comscore Over 3 billion devices are now on Android globally, says Sundar Pichai
  • Home
  • News
  • Over 3 Billion Devices Are Now On Android Globally Says Alphabet Ceo Sundar Pichai
News

Over 3 billion devices are now on Android globally, says Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai

News

Alphabet Inc CEO Sundar Pichai also said that the company is currently taking preorders for Google Pixel 6A and Pixel Buds Pro, mentioning that "It is great to see the positive feedback so far".

Sundar Pichai

During the company’s earnings call, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that more than three billion monthly active devices are now running on the Android operating system globally. Also Read - Google wants you to avoid traffic congestions, road closures: Here’s how it is planning to help

Pichai mentioned that consumers had activated one billion Android phones in 2021.”I am proud that Android remains the world’s most popular operating system with more than three billion monthly active devices worldwide. Last year alone, consumers activated one billion Android phones,” Pichai said during the company’s earnings call on Tuesday. Also Read - YouTube is now banking on YouTube Shorts for monetisation

The Alphabet and Google CEO also said that the company is currently taking preorders for Google Pixel 6A and Pixel Buds Pro, mentioning that “It is great to see the positive feedback so far”. Also Read - Google Play celebrates its 10-year anniversary with a new logo

Talking about Google Lens, Pichai mentioned that people use the service to do visual searches more than 8 billion times per month. He also talked about a new feature called multi-search that helps people find what they need using words and images at the same time.

Pichai mentioned that, later this year, multi-search will be able to help people find local results near them. “With the new monolingual approach to translation, we have added 24 new languages to Google Translate, spoken by 300 million people. And a new immersive view in Maps uses computer vision, AI and billions of images to create high fidelity representations of places around the world,” Pichai said.

Meanwhile, the company also mentioned that YouTube Shorts is now being watched by over 1.5 billion signed-in users every month with more than 30 billion daily views. In the April-June period, YouTube TV surpassed 5 million subscribers, including trailers.

–IANS

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 27, 2022 4:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

BGMI limited free period rewards: How to get new Blackpink outfits, other prizes
Gaming
BGMI limited free period rewards: How to get new Blackpink outfits, other prizes
Suzuki Jimny 4Sport limited edition unveiled, only 100 units available: Check details

automobile

Suzuki Jimny 4Sport limited edition unveiled, only 100 units available: Check details

Google Maps gets speed limit, traffic congestion, road closure alerts

Apps

Google Maps gets speed limit, traffic congestion, road closure alerts

Asus Zenfone 9 to launch tomorrow: Check specs, price

Mobiles

Asus Zenfone 9 to launch tomorrow: Check specs, price

Swiggy One membership price will increase next month

Apps

Swiggy One membership price will increase next month

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Suzuki Jimny 4Sport limited edition unveiled, only 100 units available: Check details

Google Maps gets speed limit, traffic congestion, road closure alerts

Asus Zenfone 9 to launch tomorrow: Check specs, price

Swiggy One membership price will increase next month

Samsung announces a new 'Buy now, Pay later' option for buyers: Know details

5G spectrum auction FAQ: What is it and what does it mean for Jio, Airtel, Vi?

How to Check iPhone Original or Fake

Top 5 Smartwatches Under 2000

Hide Status Updates from Specific People on WhatsApp

ASUS targets gaming space with ROG, TUF laptops to achieve aggressive goals in India: Executive

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Review, One Of the 5G Smartphones to Come under Rs. 15000, Check out the Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Review, One Of the 5G Smartphones to Come under Rs. 15000, Check out the Review
How to Check whether Your Brand New iPhone is Original or Fake

Features

How to Check whether Your Brand New iPhone is Original or Fake
WhatsApp is Testing New Group Chat Feature called Past Participants, Watch Video to Know about this feature

News

WhatsApp is Testing New Group Chat Feature called Past Participants, Watch Video to Know about this feature
iOS 16 BETA: Check out the 5 Cool Features that this update is offering iPhone Users this year

News

iOS 16 BETA: Check out the 5 Cool Features that this update is offering iPhone Users this year

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999