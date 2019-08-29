comscore Over 30,000 skills now available in the 'Alexa Skills Store' in India
Over 30,000 skills now in the 'Alexa Skills Store' in India

The company's Alexa Skills Store in India offers skills across categories like astrology, Bollywood, cricket, devotion, entertainment, education, food, homes services and kids, among others.

  Published: August 29, 2019 5:41 PM IST
Credits - Rehan Hooda

Amazon has revealed that users of Alexa in India can now choose from over 30,000 skills offered by top brands and developers. The company’s Alexa Skills Store in India offers skills across categories like astrology, Bollywood, cricket, devotion, entertainment, education, food, homes services and kids, among others.

“Voice is the future. Coupled with the advent of web and mobile, voice will be a step-change for human interaction with technology. With over 30,000 skills in the Alexa Skills Store in India, brands and developers truly understand the opportunity that voice presents. Today, over 40 devices with Alexa built-in are available to Indian customers, from multiple brands like Sony, LG, Bose, iBall, Panasonic and boat. We look forward to connecting with the community at Alexa VOXCON, share and learn from each other,” said Dilip R.S., Country Manager for Alexa Skills and Voice Services, Amazon India.

The company says that over 40 devices with Alexa Built-in are available to Indian customers, from multiple brands like Sony, LG, Bose, iBall, Panasonic and boat. Last month, Amazon asserted that developers can now start building Alexa skills for customers in India with the new Hindi voice model available in Alexa Skills Kit (ASK).

Besides, earlier this month, Amazon India launched a new service for its customers in Bengaluru, which is called “Amazon Fresh.” This service offers ultra-fast delivery of food and grocery items to select pin-codes in the city. According to the company, customers can buy their groceries and food items using Amazon Fresh. They can choose from a selection of over 5,000 categories. These include fruits and vegetables, dairy, meat, ice-creams, staples, packaged food, personal care and home care.

This new service is powered by Amazon‘s existing Prime Now app. This app serves customers in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. As mentioned though, the Fresh service is only applicable to Bengaluru for now. The company, however, plans to soon introduce this model in other cities.

With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: August 29, 2019 5:41 PM IST

