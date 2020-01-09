comscore Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 lakh units sold: Price, review, specs | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Over 4 lakh Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphones sold in 2019
News

Over 4 lakh Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphones sold in 2019

News

Samsung Electronics sold over 4 lakh Galaxy Fold smartphones last year. The company's mobile business chief also denied earlier media reports about 1 million units being sold. "We've sold 400,000-500

  • Published: January 9, 2020 9:16 AM IST
samsung-galaxy-fold-bgr-india-7

Samsung Electronics sold over 4 lakh Galaxy Fold smartphones last year. The company’s mobile business chief also denied earlier media reports about 1 million units being sold. “We’ve sold 400,000-500,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones,” Koh Dong-jin, President and CEO of Samsung’s IT and Mobile Communication division, said at CES 2020.

Related Stories


Koh’s comment confirms Samsung’s earlier stand refuting media reports that it sold 1 million Galaxy Folds in 2019, Yonhap reports. In December, Sohn Young-kwon, a Samsung executive, said the company sold 1 million Galaxy Folds. But the company denied the figure. It said that Sohn might have confused the number with the company’s initial sales target for 2019.

Galaxy Fold features, specifications

The Galaxy Fold has a 7.3-inch screen that users can fold horizontally like a book. The device officially went on sale in September at $2,000. In India, it costs Rs 164,999. Analysts predicted that Samsung would sell about 400,000-500,000 foldable phones.

Samsung Galaxy Fold Review: Transforming phone to tablet in an expensive style

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Fold Review: Transforming phone to tablet in an expensive style

Meanwhile, Koh said he would introduce Samsung’s new “clamshell” foldable smartphone at CES 2020 that runs through Friday. On the opening day, Koh was spotted explaining Samsung products to chiefs of South Korean mobile carriers – SK Telecom CEO Park Jung-ho and LG Uplus CEO Ha Hyun-hwoi. Samsung’s new foldable smartphone, expected to boast a 6.7-inch display and can become nearly square when folded, is scheduled to be unveiled next month.

Features Galaxy Fold
Price 164999
Chipset Exynos 9825 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-4.6-inch HD+ outer panel (7.3-inch QXGA+ inner display)
Internal Memory 12GB RAM with 512GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP + 16MP
Front Camera 10MP front camera (10MP + 8MP inside camera)
Battery 4,380mAh

With Inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 9, 2020 9:16 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold

164999

Android 9 Pie
Exynos 9825 SoC
12MP + 12MP + 16MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Over 4 lakh Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphones sold in 2019
News
Over 4 lakh Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphones sold in 2019
After Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 gets Android 10 update, December security patch

News

After Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 gets Android 10 update, December security patch

TCL foldable phone to feature 5G and a 7.2-inch screen

News

TCL foldable phone to feature 5G and a 7.2-inch screen

Realme 5i India launch today: How to watch live stream, features

News

Realme 5i India launch today: How to watch live stream, features

BGR India Daily News Wrap

News

BGR India Daily News Wrap

Most Popular

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review

Over 4 lakh Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphones sold in 2019

After Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 gets Android 10 update, December security patch

TCL foldable phone to feature 5G and a 7.2-inch screen

Realme 5i India launch today: How to watch live stream, features

BGR India Daily News Wrap

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Over 4 lakh Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphones sold in 2019

News

Over 4 lakh Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphones sold in 2019
TCL foldable phone to feature 5G and a 7.2-inch screen

News

TCL foldable phone to feature 5G and a 7.2-inch screen
Revolutionary Bluetooth LE introduced at CES 2020

News

Revolutionary Bluetooth LE introduced at CES 2020
Mobvoi announces TicPods 2 and TicPods 2 Pro

News

Mobvoi announces TicPods 2 and TicPods 2 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite India price leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite India price leaked

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 5i आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, यहां क्लिक करके देखें इवेंट को लाइव

Honor 9 Lite यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, न्यू सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट के साथ मिला दिसंबर 2019 सिक्योरिटी पैच

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro नए नया चमकदार Twilight Orange कलर में हुआ लॉन्च

Toreto ने 1,799 रुपये में लॉन्च किया Bash ब्लूटूथ पोर्टेबल स्पीकर, ये हैं फीचर्स

Trending Technology News Today : Reliance Jio की Wi-Fi कॉलिंग सर्विस लॉन्च किए जाने समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

News

Over 4 lakh Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphones sold in 2019
News
Over 4 lakh Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphones sold in 2019
After Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 gets Android 10 update, December security patch

News

After Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 gets Android 10 update, December security patch
TCL foldable phone to feature 5G and a 7.2-inch screen

News

TCL foldable phone to feature 5G and a 7.2-inch screen
Realme 5i India launch today: How to watch live stream, features

News

Realme 5i India launch today: How to watch live stream, features
BGR India Daily News Wrap

News

BGR India Daily News Wrap