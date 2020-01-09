Samsung Electronics sold over 4 lakh Galaxy Fold smartphones last year. The company’s mobile business chief also denied earlier media reports about 1 million units being sold. “We’ve sold 400,000-500,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones,” Koh Dong-jin, President and CEO of Samsung’s IT and Mobile Communication division, said at CES 2020.

Koh’s comment confirms Samsung’s earlier stand refuting media reports that it sold 1 million Galaxy Folds in 2019, Yonhap reports. In December, Sohn Young-kwon, a Samsung executive, said the company sold 1 million Galaxy Folds. But the company denied the figure. It said that Sohn might have confused the number with the company’s initial sales target for 2019.

Galaxy Fold features, specifications

The Galaxy Fold has a 7.3-inch screen that users can fold horizontally like a book. The device officially went on sale in September at $2,000. In India, it costs Rs 164,999. Analysts predicted that Samsung would sell about 400,000-500,000 foldable phones.

Meanwhile, Koh said he would introduce Samsung’s new “clamshell” foldable smartphone at CES 2020 that runs through Friday. On the opening day, Koh was spotted explaining Samsung products to chiefs of South Korean mobile carriers – SK Telecom CEO Park Jung-ho and LG Uplus CEO Ha Hyun-hwoi. Samsung’s new foldable smartphone, expected to boast a 6.7-inch display and can become nearly square when folded, is scheduled to be unveiled next month.

Features Galaxy Fold Price 164999 Chipset Exynos 9825 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-4.6-inch HD+ outer panel (7.3-inch QXGA+ inner display) Internal Memory 12GB RAM with 512GB storage Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Front Camera 10MP front camera (10MP + 8MP inside camera) Battery 4,380mAh

With Inputs from IANS

Story Timeline