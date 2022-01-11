comscore Over 5 crore Aadhaar authentication happening per day: UIDAI
  • Home
  • News
  • Over 40 crore Aadhaar-based banking transactions happening per month through AePS: UIDAI
News

Over 40 crore Aadhaar-based banking transactions happening per month through AePS: UIDAI

News

UIDAI confirmed that for individual residents Aadhaar authentication is free and will always remain free

Aadhaar-card

Aadhaar based payments have reached 40 crore benchmark.

The Aadhaar-enabled Payment System (AePS) is a bank-led model which allows online transactions at small PoS or MicroATM. The transactions are done using Aadhaar authentication. Aadhaar enabled payments have reached over 40 crore monthly transactions, according to the latest statement made by Saurabh Garg, CEO, UIDAI. Also Read - Want to change address in Aadhaar card? Here’s how to do it online

Garg claimed that over five crore Aadhaar authentications are taking place per day and over 40 crore last-mile banking transactions are being done every month through Aadhaar-enabled Payment System (AePS). Also Read - Here’s how to link Aadhaar and EPFO number before December 31 deadline

Speaking at the 16th edition of India Digital Summit 2022, organized by IAMAI, he said that the numbers are beyond five crores when we take into account offline authentication, he said, “ We wanted anytime, anywhere authentication capabilities…For people who don’t want to use online authentication facility, we have brought in the offline verification system and given it a legal basis. The offline verification is free for anyone to use. Aadhaar is a public infrastructure and the goal is how we can make it accessible to all at nominal rates or free. Currently, more than 700 welfare schemes are using Aadhaar infrastructure.” Also Read - Ola, Uber rides to online food delivery: New GST rule to bring these changes from Jan 1

“On the payments side, we have the Aadhaar-enabled Payment System for the last mile banking systems where the number is expanding rapidly. AePS has served the country well during the Covid period. Over 40 crore last-mile banking transactions are being done every month on the AePS system through 50 lakhs micro-ATMs,” he added.

He further reassured that for individual residents Aadhaar authentication is free and will always remain free. Recently, UIDAI had slashed the price for authentication to Rs 3 from Rs 20 per instance to enable entities to leverage their infrastructure for better services and benefits.

Talking about Aadhaar 2.0, Garg mentioned that it will ensure faster automated biometric matching solutions, with a primary focus on the security of the ecosystem. He said that the authority is exploring possibilities for the usage of blockchain, quantum computing.

“We are looking at what blockchain has to offer, whether blockchain can be utilised in any manner for making decentralized-level solutions, it’s on the horizon. Cost-effective but secure Aadhaar data wall solutions, confidential computing, as a technology how we can use in authentication, are some of the possibilities we are exploring. In quantum computing, we need to look at whether there are quantum resilient security solutions.”

Garg further claimed that UIDAI has a robust legal framework around Aadhaar, the Data Protection Act will further strengthen the framework and so, there’s a lot of interest. Privacy concerns, data security is of paramount significance.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 11, 2022 8:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to delete Gpay account from lost or stolen Android phone
How To
How to delete Gpay account from lost or stolen Android phone
Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Amazing deals on Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone SE

Photo Gallery

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Amazing deals on Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone SE

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Amazing deals on Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone SE

Photo Gallery

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Amazing deals on Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone SE

PUBG New State 0.9.23 update: BR Extreme mode, P90 submachine gun, weapon customisation, and more

Gaming

PUBG New State 0.9.23 update: BR Extreme mode, P90 submachine gun, weapon customisation, and more

Over 40 crore Aadhaar banking transactions happening per month: UIDAI

News

Over 40 crore Aadhaar banking transactions happening per month: UIDAI

Tencent in talks to acquire Black Shark to help with its metaverse dream: Report

News

Tencent in talks to acquire Black Shark to help with its metaverse dream: Report

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

PUBG New State 0.9.23 update: BR Extreme mode, P90 submachine gun, weapon customisation, and more

Over 40 crore Aadhaar banking transactions happening per month: UIDAI

Tencent in talks to acquire Black Shark to help with its metaverse dream: Report

WhatsApp may add feature for listening voice messages in background

Indian government to own 35.8 percent of Vodafone Idea

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first impressions: The missing link

Apple iPhone completes 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

RCS messaging changes how we text but Apple is still evading it

Using Mamaearth products? Scammers are trying to steal your money with this trick

How metaverse, EVs stole the spotlight at CES 2022

Related Topics

Related Stories

Over 40 crore Aadhaar banking transactions happening per month: UIDAI

News

Over 40 crore Aadhaar banking transactions happening per month: UIDAI
How to send money using just an Aadhaar number

How To

How to send money using just an Aadhaar number
How to find aadhar card number online if you have lost it: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to find aadhar card number online if you have lost it: Follow these simple steps
Worried about your Aadhaar number being misused? Use this method to stay safe

How To

Worried about your Aadhaar number being misused? Use this method to stay safe
Want to change address in Aadhaar card? Here s how to do it online

How To

Want to change address in Aadhaar card? Here s how to do it online

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire redeem code 11 January 2022 update: यह फ्री फायर रिडीम कोड करें यूज, फ्री में मिलेगा Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Wi-Fi हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

UMANG App से इस तरह घर बैठे ही निकालें PF का पैसा, आसान है तरीका

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022 जल्द होगी शुरू, स्मार्टफोन और लैपटॉप पर मिलेंगे धमाकेदार ऑफर्स

Garena Free Fire में इस तरह मिलेगा फ्री Shuffling और One Finger Pushup इमोट

Latest Videos

WhatsApp may add feature for listening voice messages in background

News

WhatsApp may add feature for listening voice messages in background
CES 2022: BMW iX Flow | Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED | Lenovo Yoga 9i | Hyundai Robotics Tech Launched

Features

CES 2022: BMW iX Flow | Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED | Lenovo Yoga 9i | Hyundai Robotics Tech Launched
Google brings new features for Android users: Fast Pair, Windows PC Connection and more

News

Google brings new features for Android users: Fast Pair, Windows PC Connection and more
CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched

Features

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched

News

PUBG New State 0.9.23 update: BR Extreme mode, P90 submachine gun, weapon customisation, and more
Gaming
PUBG New State 0.9.23 update: BR Extreme mode, P90 submachine gun, weapon customisation, and more
Over 40 crore Aadhaar banking transactions happening per month: UIDAI

News

Over 40 crore Aadhaar banking transactions happening per month: UIDAI
Tencent in talks to acquire Black Shark to help with its metaverse dream: Report

News

Tencent in talks to acquire Black Shark to help with its metaverse dream: Report
WhatsApp may add feature for listening voice messages in background

News

WhatsApp may add feature for listening voice messages in background
Indian government to own 35.8 percent of Vodafone Idea

Telecom

Indian government to own 35.8 percent of Vodafone Idea

new arrivals in india

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers