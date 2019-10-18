comscore iOS 13: Over half the iPhones now run the latest Apple mobile OS
Over 50% Apple iPhones now running iOS 13

iOS 13 has reached the 50 percent adoption mark in just 26 days. In comparison, iOS 12 took just 23 days for the same feat.

  • Published: October 18, 2019 8:52 AM IST
Apple iPhone 11 Review (7)

Photo Credit: Rehan Hooda

Apple’s latest iOS experience is anything but smooth. But, Apple claims these bugs have little to no impact on the iOS 13 adoption. The company reveals that 55 percent of iPhones introduced in the past four years now run the latest operating system.

further reveals that 38 percent of all iPhones introduced in the past four years run iOS 12. Only about seven percent of devices run an older version of the mobile operating system. Currently, 50 percent of all iPhones run iOS 13. Moving further, 41 percent run iOS 12, and lastly, 8-9 percent of devices run earlier versions.

In essence, Apple’s iPhone reached the 50 percent adoption mark in just 26 days since the roll out. But that is slower than iOS 12, which took just 23 days to hit that mark. The numbers look even more impressive when compared to arch rivals Android. Unfortunately, Google doesn’t reveal adoption numbers anymore, so it is unclear just how many devices run the latest Android 10.

Since earlier this year, Apple released four iOS 13 updates. Post the initial release, it has rolled out iOS 13.1, 13.1.1, iOS 13.1.2, and iOS 13.1.3 with various bug fixes along with performance improvements.

Apple has also broken down the stats for the new iPadOS. The company reveals that 33 percent of all iPads now run iPadOS 13. This is followed by 51 percent running iOS 12, and 16 percent on older releases. Part of what may be slowing the updates there is that iPad’s aren’t on the same upgrade cycle for customers. So there are likely a greater percentage of old devices floating around that can’t update to iPadOS.

