Ukraine conflict may shift over 50,000 IT jobs to India

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has forced a lot of companies to close their offices in Russia and in Ukraine. This disruption of work, particularly in the IT sector, is likely to divert jobs to India some temporarily and some permanently.

According to experts at staffing and HR firms Randstad, Xpheno and CIEL HR, the jobs that are likely to shift out of Ukraine and Russia include back-office functions, shared services, solution maintenance services and low and mid-level Research and development.

While experts believe that this shift is likely to be temporary, others expect at least a part of it to be permanent. Chief commercial officer of Staffing and Randstad Technologies says that around 55,000 to 65,000 jobs are expected to get added to the Indian job market as per the existing demands if the Ukraine war continues in the coming months. He also said that Ukraine's neighbouring countries including Croatia, Bulgaria, Belarus, Romania and Poland depend on it for their workforce. These jobs are likely to move to India temporarily or permanently.

On the other hand, experts from Xpheno expect at least 10,000 jobs to move from Ukraine and Russia to India in the next quarter of the year.

“Due to the war, work by the employees in Ukraine is disrupted and companies have shifted work to other locations in the region, and even India,” Aditya Mishra, chief executive officer (CEO), CIEL HR Services said in an interview with The Economic Times.

Experts believe that there are 200 to 300 Indian companies that operate across sectors such as pharmaceuticals and FMCG in Russia. Additionally, nearly all Indian IT firms have a presence in Europe. Increased uncertainty in the Ukraine and surrounding region is likely to make India a hotspot for switching their operations.

Other countries where companies are expected to shift their operations are Brazil, Mexico, The Philippines, Singapore and parts of Western Europe.