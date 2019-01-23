comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Over 55% of PC apps installed are outdated, putting users risk: Report
News

Over 55% of PC apps installed are outdated, putting users risk: Report

News

Programs that were found most frequently out-of-date are Adobe Shockwave, VLC Media Player, Skype, Java Runtime Environment, and 7-Zip Filemanager.

  • Published: January 23, 2019 2:05 PM IST
Hacker stock image

Security risks seem to be climbing the ladder with pace. More than 55 percent of applications on Windows PCs are outdated, probably putting users personal data at a security risk. According to a report by security company Avast, users are not implementing security patches offered by vendors and are keeping outdated versions of popular applications.

On the basis of anonymized and aggregated data from 163 million devices across the globe, the report highlighted that “almost one in six (15 percent) of all Windows 7 users and one in ten (9 percent) of all Windows 10 users worldwide are running older and no longer supported versions of their product.” In addition, programs that were found most frequently out-of-date are Adobe Shockwave, VLC Media Player, Skype, Java Runtime Environment, and 7-Zip Filemanager.

Google Hangouts shutdown starts October 2019, will transition to Chat and Meet

Also Read

Google Hangouts shutdown starts October 2019, will transition to Chat and Meet

“Most of us replace our smartphone regularly, but the same cannot be said for our PCs. With the average age of a PC now reaching six years old, we need to be doing more to ensure our devices are not putting us at unnecessary risk,” said Ondrej Vlcek, President, Avast. “With the right amount of care, such as cleaning our hardware’s insides using cleaners, optimization and security products, PCs will be safe and reliable for even longer.”

Watch: Apple Watch Series 4 First Look

Additionally, 15 percent of PC users still use Windows 7 even though they don’t receive security updates and millions of users are also running outdated versions of Windows 10 as well. Therefore, users are advised to always update their PCs system and software as that will help protect the personal data from cyber attacks and offer a better experience.

  • Published Date: January 23, 2019 2:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Telegram being used as command and control for malware by threat actors: Forcepoint
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi Rollerball Pen Refill pack launched in India for Rs 119
thumb-img
News
Google Hangouts shutdown starts October 2019
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile Zombie mode officially teased again by Tencent Games

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Apple is asking iPhone users for their best photos as part of its ‘Shot on iPhone Challenge’

Apple sees increased demand for iPhone with climate change

Facebook, Airbus collaborating for testing dones: Report

Over 55% of PC apps installed are outdated, putting users risk: Report

Twitter starts rolling out new simplified web interface for some users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

Related Topics

Related Stories

Over 55% of PC apps installed are outdated, putting users risk: Report

News

Over 55% of PC apps installed are outdated, putting users risk: Report
Microsoft Edge for Android updated, brings NewsGuard feature to fight fake news

News

Microsoft Edge for Android updated, brings NewsGuard feature to fight fake news
PUBG update with Vikendi for Xbox and PS4 going live today: Patch notes and server downtime

Gaming

PUBG update with Vikendi for Xbox and PS4 going live today: Patch notes and server downtime
Microsoft does not think that Cortana is a Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant competitor

News

Microsoft does not think that Cortana is a Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant competitor
Windows 10 Mobile support to end in December 2019

News

Windows 10 Mobile support to end in December 2019

हिंदी समाचार

मोटोरोला ने मोटो Z3 के लिए रिलीज की लेटेस्ट एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई अपडेट, जानें नए फीचर्स और बदलाव

Meizu आज लॉन्च करेगा होललैस स्मार्टफोन!

कल रात भारत के साथ कई देशों में व्हाट्सएप हो गया था बंद, ट्विटर पर मिले गजब रिएक्शन

शाओमी ने स्मार्टफोन के बाद भारत में पेश किया ये खास 119 रुपये वाला प्रॉडक्ट

Amazon Great Indian Sale का आज आखिरी दिन: ये हैं बेस्ट डील्स

News

Apple is asking iPhone users for their best photos as part of its ‘Shot on iPhone Challenge’
News
Apple is asking iPhone users for their best photos as part of its ‘Shot on iPhone Challenge’
Apple sees increased demand for iPhone with climate change

News

Apple sees increased demand for iPhone with climate change
Facebook, Airbus collaborating for testing dones: Report

News

Facebook, Airbus collaborating for testing dones: Report
Over 55% of PC apps installed are outdated, putting users risk: Report

News

Over 55% of PC apps installed are outdated, putting users risk: Report
Twitter starts rolling out new simplified web interface for some users

News

Twitter starts rolling out new simplified web interface for some users